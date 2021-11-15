El Paso police: Teens shot while sitting in parked car in shooting at JP Shawver Park

Three El Paso teens were sitting in a parked car when shooters opened fire at JP Shawver Park last week, police officials said Monday.

Steven Lopez, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were killed and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in the shooting on Thursday evening at the Lower Valley park, officials said. The names of the juveniles have not been released.

An investigation into the double-homicide continued Monday by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Red balloons decorate a makeshift memorial at JP Shawver Park in El Paso's Lower Valley where two men were fatally shot and a girl was wounded in a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Lopez and the girl were described by police as being residents of the East Side and 16-year-old boy was described as being from the Lower Valley.

About 6:30 p.m., the three teens were sitting in a parked car when the they were approached by "suspects" who fired multiple times before fleeing in a vehicle, a police news release stated

Police had initially described the scene as a "possible drive-by shooting" but investigators later learned that the shooters approached the parked car.

The three victims were taken to a hospital, where both males died.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by investigators.

J.P. Shawver Park is often a busy park with teams practicing on baseball fields, older adults walking and children playing.

A makeshift memorial stands at JP Shawver Park in El Paso's Lower Valley on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, where two men were fatally shot and a girl was wounded in a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

The park is at 8100 Independence Drive next to Yarbrough Drive and the César Chávez Border Highway.

Red balloons fluttered in the breeze on Monday above burned out candles, a small bag of Skittles, cigarillo wrappers a pair of stuffed animals and other items at a small makeshift memorial set up behind a bleacher next to a parking lot.

"Rest 'Easy' Ghost" and other loving messages were written in marker on the bleacher.

The memorial is next to a parking lot along Independence Drive, which runs parallel to the park.

Anyone with information on the homicide may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

