El Paso police make trespassing arrests after Star on the Mountain vandalism

El Paso police over the weekend arrested eight people accused of trespassing on the Star on the Mountain, which is being repaired after being shut down because of repeated vandalism in recent weeks.

Residents and visitors are reminded that the giant lighted star on the side of the Franklin Mountains is located on private property and that trespassers will be prosecuted, the El Paso Chamber, which oversees the landmark, said in a statement.

On Friday, four men and four women were arrested on the mountain on misdemeanor criminal trespass charges by police officers who where monitoring Scenic Drive because of the previous vandalism to the star, police officials said.

Seven of the people arrested were residents of Fort Bliss and the eighth was an 18-year-old woman from Katy, Texas. The accused trespassers ranged in age from 18 to 37, according to a police news release.

Gun violence: Argument with woman preceded Fort Bliss soldiers' deadly shooting spree outside El Paso bar, prosecutor says

The trespassing cases were accepted by the El Paso District Attorney's Office and the suspects were booked into the El Paso County Jail on bonds ranging from $100 to $1,000, police officials said. They are not accused of vandalism.

The El Paso's iconic Star on the Mountain was lighted in blue in honor of El Paso law enforcement in November 2020.

The Star on the Mountain was shut down after its light bulbs were damaged by vandals on July 13. The star had been previously fixed and relighted after it was damaged by vandals on June 30.

The El Paso Chamber said that there is video footage of the vandals. But the video has yet to be publicly released by the police department. The chamber is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandals.

History: El Paso's Star on the Mountain originated as Christmas ornament

The Star on the Mountain began in 1940 as a Christmas ornament lighted only during the holiday season. In 1993, the star became a civic symbol and a nightly feature in the Borderland skyline.

The Star on the Mountain is among other high-profile vandalism cases under investigation in El Paso this month. Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church was vandalized during a burglary on July 17 in the Parkland area of Northeast El Paso and an arsonist broke into and set destructive fires inside the 100-year-old El Paso Scottish Rite Temple in Downtown on Monday, July 24.

Anyone with information on vandalism, arson and any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

El Paso's Star on the Mountain is a Borderland community landmark dating back to 1940.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police make arrests for Star on the Mountain trespassing