El Paso police union investigation filed with El Paso District Attorney's Office

A Texas Rangers investigation into the El Paso Municipal Police Officers' Association is now in the hands of the office of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales.

The focus of the investigation has not been disclosed, but members of the police union have said that the inquiry was looking into inappropriate spending.

The investigation dates back to 2020 and has been filed with the El Paso district attorney's office, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said recently.

The Texas Rangers investigate public corruption along with major violent crimes, cold cases and police-involved shootings.

El Paso District Attorney's Office spokesman Paul Ferris said this week that the office could not comment on an open investigation.

Typically when cases go to the district attorney's office, they are presented to a grand jury, which decides whether or not to issue an indictment charging a person with a crime.

No indictments or charges have been announced in the police union case.

