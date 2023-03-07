El Paso police West Side search nets 2; spring break enforcement steps up

A police search late Monday night in a West El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a vehicle that fled during a traffic stop, a police spokesman said.

A police dog and officers were searching after a driver evaded a traffic stop and later stopped the vehicle. Four people then ran off in a neighborhood near the Dorris Van Boren public library, 551 Redd Road, a spokesman said.

Two of the four were apprehended after a search in the area of Totonaca Lane and Medano Drive. A 17-year-old man was arrested on charges of evading arrest, possession of marijuana and failure to identify, and an 18-year-old man was arrested an evading arrest charge, police said.

The El Paso Department of Public Health recently issued a warning about a potential door-to-door scam involving water filtration sellers posing as public health workers.

The Public Health department warning stated that some door-to-door peddlers claim they are conducting a water study in the neighborhood. If no one answers the door, they leave flyers with phone numbers urging homeowners to contact them as soon as possible.

The Department of Public Health stated that its employees always identify themselves with a city of El Paso identification and will never ask for personal information, such as Social Security numbers and bank information, nor will they sell anything or ask to inspect your home's water.

To report a suspected fraud, call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400.

Spring break safety efforts rise

The sun is shining, the weather is warming up and spring break season is here. It's also time for various agencies to urge people to stay safe.

The El Paso Police Department is stepping up traffic enforcement for spring break looking for all types of traffic violations with a focus on drunken driving, officials said. Additional officers will work overtime March 6-17 as part of the Texas Department of Transportation's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP.

The Texas Department of Transportation has launched its statewide "Drive Sober. No Regrets" spring break drunken driving prevention campaign to remind drivers, especially college students, to drive sober.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission statewide will visit hundreds of alcohol retailers, including stores, bars and restaurants, in undercover operations and open inspections to identify sales to intoxicated persons and minors as part of spring break enforcement efforts.

