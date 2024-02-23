El Paso reacts after death of non-binary student in Oklahoma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After the recent death of an El Paso native non-binary student out in Oklahoma, the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso said they’re hurt.

Nex Benedict, 16, died after being in a physical altercation in a school bathroom in Oklahoma.

According to the Owasso Police Department, Benedict went to the emergency room after school hours and later, they died.

The Owasso Police said the investigation is ongoing and according to preliminary findings, Benedict died due to trauma. A toxicology report is still pending.

The Borderland Rainbow Center reacted to the incident.

“They’ve said that that the person, the youth, didn’t die due to trauma and we’re like, oh yeah, because you’re a perfectly healthy 16-year-old and die the next day,” Amber Perez, executive director of the Borderland Rainbow Center said.

Perez said that according to FBI data between 2022 – 2023 there has been a 32 percent increase of hate crimes based on gender identity.

Perez told KTSM what happened to Benedict is described as shocking, difficult to process and angering.

KTSM asked Perez what leads down to these hate crimes and she said it’s because people are uncomfortable and not inclusive.

“We don’t hear this every day, but we have heard it happen; And not to this extent, obviously, but we do hear of bullying,” Perez said.

Perez said the Borderland Rainbow Center has made progress in being able to speak up and speak out for those who are too scared to do so. The center has also created a bond with the local school districts to train administrators, that way they can build a more inclusive group.

“Adults set the tone for the culture,” said Perez.

“We literally have heard of families getting up and moving. They’ve left Texas. They’re moving to blue states because they’re terrified; Because it is a very scary moment in time,” Perez said.

The Borderland Rainbow Center said they work with school districts to create more of an LGBTQ+ ally ship on how an individual can be an ally and familiarize themselves with the vocabulary, symbols and giving them a safe space to ask questions and get answers.

Lastly, Perez told KTSM it’s all about building inclusion, making all feel safe.

