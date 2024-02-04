El Paso residents among 50 arrested in West Texas prostitution sting

El Paso, San Angelo and Lubbock-area residents were among over 50 people recently arrested in a law enforcement prostitution sting in the West Texas region, state officials announced Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, several operations were conducted throughout the West Texas Region with the goal to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims and to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of being involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

More: Prostitution, 'erotic services' allegations close Asian Spa Massage in East El Paso

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations, including DPS, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Monahans Police Department, San Angelo Police Department, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Army CID, United States Border Patrol with the support of the El Paso County Border Prosecution Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

“This was a very successful operation due to the outstanding collaboration of multiple agencies working towards combating human trafficking,” DPS West Texas Regional Director Jose Sanchez said in the release. “Human trafficking is on the rise, and we need the community’s assistance in reporting human trafficking; if you see something, please say something.”

As a result of these operations, the subjects below were arrested for alleged solicitation of prostitution — a state jail felony:

SYLVESTER CHERRY, 53 – SAN ANGELO

HASHIEM PHILLIPS, 41 – MIDLAND

GILBERTO HERNANDEZ, 30 – MIDLAND

MATTHEW MABRY, 31 – MARSHALL

MART VAUGHN,45 – MUTUAL, OK

JASON SOLIZ, 48 – ANSON

ALEX GARCIA, 30 – MIDLAND

GARY DAVIS, 54 – ARTESIA, NM

JESUS BARON, 55 – EL PASO

JUSTO MUNOZ JR, 28 – ODESSA

RUSSELL PHARRIS JR, 54 – ODESSA

BRANDON PHILLIPS, 48 – PYOTE

DAVID WALLEY, 37 – LIBERTY

JOHN NANEZ, 25 – SAN ANTONIO

ASCARY PARRA, 41 – ODESSA

JACOB DAVIS, 29 – AUGUSTINE

CHRISTOPHER HAMMONS, 36 – HOUSTON

SHANE VINCENT, 50 – ELTON, LA

JAMES FLINT, 39 – LONGVIEW

ANDREW BERTING, 38 – MIDLAND

ANDREW MOLINAR, 31 – ODESSA

LUIS VALENZUELA, 23 – WOODWARD, OK

ANGEL RAMOS, 23 – MIDLAND

WILLIAM CAUDILL, 41 – ELGIN

RAY NUNEZ, 45 – MIDLAND

ERIK WHITE, 44 – MIDLAND

AGAPITO AVALOS, 49 – LYTLE

DAKOTA WALKER, 28 – DELHI, LA

NEWELL JOHNSTON, 45 – ODESSA

JAYE SAENZ, 19 – MIDLAND

IZAVIER WEST, 26 – SHREVEPORT, LA

CALEB HUNTLEY, 28 – MIDLAND

RAYMOND MENDOZA, 51 – MIDLAND

RICARDO VENZOR, 54 – FORT WORTH

MICHAEL BROWN, 52 – ODESSA

RYAN MONTES, 34 – MIDLAND

JOHN JASSO, 39 – MIDLAND

JOSHUA MOORE, 36 – ANDREWS

YASSER ANTONIO ALBORNOZ, 28 – EL PASO

CHARLES ANTHONY CALIXTE, 38 – EL PASO

TYRICK JAVION RICKS, 20 – COLUMBUS, GA

FELICIANO LISANDRO GALVAN, 25 – SOCORRO

GUILLERO GOMEZ, 44 – EL PASO

JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, 38 – EL PASO

FERNANDO AGUILAR, 40 – EL PASO

STEVEN DION HOWARD, 48 – EL PASO

JAVIER DE LA ROSA, 33 – GREELY, CO

PRINCEWILL NWANOKWAI ARINZECHUKWI, 40 – SAN ANGELO

MARQUIS KEYON LASHAWN ADAMS, 35 – SAN ANGELO

AARON PAUL NITSCH, 35 – SAN ANGELO

HEINRICH BRAUN WEIBE, 36 – SEMINOLE

DENZEL TUCKER HENDRICKS SR, 32 – MAUMELLE, AR

MICHAEL ANTHONY GARCIA, 34 – SAN DIEGO,

According to DPS, 35-year-old Isreal Segura was arrested for alleged prostitution — a Class B Misdemeanor.

DPS Special Agents also worked with Homeland Security Investigations, the Odessa Police Department and the Midland Police Department on a Human Trafficking Operation that targeted massage parlors in Midland County.

The goal was to target massage parlors suspected of participating in prostitution to locate human trafficking victims or suspects. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects for prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.

GUI GUI LI, 58 – CALIFORNIA

LIQING DU, 54 – CALIFORNIA

CHONGMEI WEI, 59 – CALIFORNIA

TIANRONG XIAO, 47 – TEXAS

According to DPS, 53-year-old Wen Quin from California was arrested for allegedly operating without a massage license, a Class B Misdemeanor.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. DPS also reminds the public that suspicious behavior can be reported through the iWatch Texas program via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: El Paso men among 50 arrested in West Texas prostitution sting