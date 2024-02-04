El Paso residents among 50 arrested in West Texas prostitution sting
El Paso, San Angelo and Lubbock-area residents were among over 50 people recently arrested in a law enforcement prostitution sting in the West Texas region, state officials announced Thursday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, several operations were conducted throughout the West Texas Region with the goal to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims and to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of being involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.
Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations, including DPS, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Monahans Police Department, San Angelo Police Department, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Army CID, United States Border Patrol with the support of the El Paso County Border Prosecution Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
“This was a very successful operation due to the outstanding collaboration of multiple agencies working towards combating human trafficking,” DPS West Texas Regional Director Jose Sanchez said in the release. “Human trafficking is on the rise, and we need the community’s assistance in reporting human trafficking; if you see something, please say something.”
As a result of these operations, the subjects below were arrested for alleged solicitation of prostitution — a state jail felony:
SYLVESTER CHERRY, 53 – SAN ANGELO
HASHIEM PHILLIPS, 41 – MIDLAND
GILBERTO HERNANDEZ, 30 – MIDLAND
MATTHEW MABRY, 31 – MARSHALL
MART VAUGHN,45 – MUTUAL, OK
JASON SOLIZ, 48 – ANSON
ALEX GARCIA, 30 – MIDLAND
GARY DAVIS, 54 – ARTESIA, NM
JESUS BARON, 55 – EL PASO
JUSTO MUNOZ JR, 28 – ODESSA
RUSSELL PHARRIS JR, 54 – ODESSA
BRANDON PHILLIPS, 48 – PYOTE
DAVID WALLEY, 37 – LIBERTY
JOHN NANEZ, 25 – SAN ANTONIO
ASCARY PARRA, 41 – ODESSA
JACOB DAVIS, 29 – AUGUSTINE
CHRISTOPHER HAMMONS, 36 – HOUSTON
SHANE VINCENT, 50 – ELTON, LA
JAMES FLINT, 39 – LONGVIEW
ANDREW BERTING, 38 – MIDLAND
ANDREW MOLINAR, 31 – ODESSA
LUIS VALENZUELA, 23 – WOODWARD, OK
ANGEL RAMOS, 23 – MIDLAND
WILLIAM CAUDILL, 41 – ELGIN
RAY NUNEZ, 45 – MIDLAND
ERIK WHITE, 44 – MIDLAND
AGAPITO AVALOS, 49 – LYTLE
DAKOTA WALKER, 28 – DELHI, LA
NEWELL JOHNSTON, 45 – ODESSA
JAYE SAENZ, 19 – MIDLAND
IZAVIER WEST, 26 – SHREVEPORT, LA
CALEB HUNTLEY, 28 – MIDLAND
RAYMOND MENDOZA, 51 – MIDLAND
RICARDO VENZOR, 54 – FORT WORTH
MICHAEL BROWN, 52 – ODESSA
RYAN MONTES, 34 – MIDLAND
JOHN JASSO, 39 – MIDLAND
JOSHUA MOORE, 36 – ANDREWS
YASSER ANTONIO ALBORNOZ, 28 – EL PASO
CHARLES ANTHONY CALIXTE, 38 – EL PASO
TYRICK JAVION RICKS, 20 – COLUMBUS, GA
FELICIANO LISANDRO GALVAN, 25 – SOCORRO
GUILLERO GOMEZ, 44 – EL PASO
JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, 38 – EL PASO
FERNANDO AGUILAR, 40 – EL PASO
STEVEN DION HOWARD, 48 – EL PASO
JAVIER DE LA ROSA, 33 – GREELY, CO
PRINCEWILL NWANOKWAI ARINZECHUKWI, 40 – SAN ANGELO
MARQUIS KEYON LASHAWN ADAMS, 35 – SAN ANGELO
AARON PAUL NITSCH, 35 – SAN ANGELO
HEINRICH BRAUN WEIBE, 36 – SEMINOLE
DENZEL TUCKER HENDRICKS SR, 32 – MAUMELLE, AR
MICHAEL ANTHONY GARCIA, 34 – SAN DIEGO,
According to DPS, 35-year-old Isreal Segura was arrested for alleged prostitution — a Class B Misdemeanor.
DPS Special Agents also worked with Homeland Security Investigations, the Odessa Police Department and the Midland Police Department on a Human Trafficking Operation that targeted massage parlors in Midland County.
The goal was to target massage parlors suspected of participating in prostitution to locate human trafficking victims or suspects. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects for prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.
GUI GUI LI, 58 – CALIFORNIA
LIQING DU, 54 – CALIFORNIA
CHONGMEI WEI, 59 – CALIFORNIA
TIANRONG XIAO, 47 – TEXAS
According to DPS, 53-year-old Wen Quin from California was arrested for allegedly operating without a massage license, a Class B Misdemeanor.
If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. DPS also reminds the public that suspicious behavior can be reported through the iWatch Texas program via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.
