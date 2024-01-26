El Paso school districts on deadline to decide if chaplains can counsel students; SISD, YISD vote no

A handful of local schools, including the El Paso Independent School District, are on a deadline to decide whether they will allow chaplains – who are not certified as counselors – to provide mental health services to students under a new Texas law.

Senate Bill 763, which went into effect in September, requires all Texas school districts to create a policy deciding whether they will allow chaplains to work or volunteer in roles normally held by counselors. Under the new law, chaplains are not required to get the state certification required to work as a school counselor.

Supporters of SB 763 argue that the law gives additional support to schools with a lack of access to mental health services, particularly in rural areas. Meanwhile, critics fear it leaves students open to religious indoctrination.

At least six of El Paso County’s nine school districts have taken a stance against having chaplains work or volunteer as counselors, including the Ysleta and Socorro independent school districts.

The few school districts that still have not taken a stance on the bill have until March 1 to make a decision. The EPISD school board is scheduled to vote on SB 763 during its regular monthly meeting in February.

The Socorro school board voted unanimously on Jan. 17 to bar chaplains from providing “support, services, and programs for students,” without much discussion.

Ysleta Independent School District began a new vaping first-offender program in the 2022-2023 school year to allow students to remain enrolled in their regular school, rather than an alternative school, while seeing a counselor and completing a curriculum on the health consequences of vaping and marijuana use.

The Ysleta board voted 5-1 in December to approve a policy that allows “any community members who meet requirements, including chaplains, to volunteer and provide support, services, and programs for students.”

Still, YISD Communications Director Tracy Garcia-Ramirez said the policy does not allow the district to use chaplains in place of certified school counselors.

“The policy is neutral and allows anyone, including chaplains, to apply to volunteer with YISD in ‘areas of need,’” Garcia-Ramirez said in a statement.

During the December board meeting, staff discussed the possibility of using chaplains as grief counselors. Garcia-Ramirez said the board would need to vote before allowing them to take these roles.

Though SB 763 was meant to be utilized by rural communities, most of the school districts outside the El Paso city limits have also opposed the move.

The Canutillo Independent School Board voted 5-2 in August to “not to adopt a policy authorizing chaplains in school.”

The San Elizario and Tornillo independent school district boards adopted similar policies in September.

The Clint Independent School District plans to vote on the bill in February.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the board. However, I will make a recommendation to not hire chaplains,” Clint ISD Superintendent Juan Martinez said in a statement.

Many school leaders said they already have enough counselors to support students’ mental health and don’t need the additional help from chaplains.

“(SISD) is fortunate to have a great, experienced team of counselors and well established partnerships with community providers to provide support at the campus and district level,” Socorro ISD communications officer Daniel Escobar said in a statement.

Some said they also want to ensure that students are counseled by trained and licensed professionals.

“We have counselors who are able to have further in-depth discussions and can make referrals. It’s nothing against chaplains,” San Elizario ISD Superintendent Jeannie Meza-Chavez told El Paso Matters.

School counselors are required to have a master’s degree in counseling, have at least two years of teaching experience and pass an exam, among other requirements, to get certified, according to the Texas Association of School Boards. Many also work closely with outside organizations like Emergence Health Network, El Paso’s local mental and behavioral health authority, to connect students with social workers and additional resources.

Though SB 763, authored by Galveston Republican Sen. Mayes Middleton, got support from evangelical groups statewide, some religious organizations opposed the bill and have urged school boards to keep chaplains out of schools.

“If you speak to religious leaders for the most part they are in disagreement with it. They don’t want it to happen,” said David Marcus, president of Join Us For Justice, the El Paso Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

In August, a group of more than 100 Texas chaplains from various religious backgrounds sent a letter to all school districts in the state asking them to reject any policies that would allow chaplains to work or volunteer as counselors.

“As trained chaplains, we are not qualified for the duties envisioned by SB 763,” the letter stated. “We cooperate with mental health counselors – we do not compete with them. Further, professions which help children with sensitive matters, such as therapists and police investigators, typically require special training on how to interview and treat juveniles. Few chaplains have this expertise.”

Some religious leaders also worry that having chaplains in schools could be harmful to students in religious minority communities who already face pressure from their peers.

“We’re talking about introducing adults and adult authority figures into the school who are essentially going to proselytize and try to convince our children that their upbringing is illegitimate and that just feels extremely wrong and deeply concerning,” said Ben Zeidman, the Rabbi at Temple Mt. Sinai, a Reform Jewish synagogue.

Disclosure: David Marcus is a member of the El Paso Matters Board of Directors. Board members are not involved in the editorial content of El Paso Matters.

