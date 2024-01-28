How El Paso schools rank in Children at Risk rankings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For nearly two decades, the nonprofit education advocacy group Children at Risk has ranked Texas public schools to help parents, educators and community members understand how their local schools are doing and promote a dialogue about education.

Here is a look at how El Paso area schools performed under the organization’s rating system.

The 2022-2023 school year analysis covers 218 public schools in El Paso, including 127 elementary schools and 55 middle schools ranked across three main areas, and 36 high schools ranked across four main areas:

  • Student Achievement — How students do on state standardized tests (STAAR)

  • Campus Performance — How a school compares in test scores to schools with similar levels of poverty

  • Student Growth — How students improve on their STAAR tests in a school year

  • College Readiness –- High Schools Only — How many high school students are graduating on time and participating in other college readiness activities.

The Gold Ribbon School sub-lists highlight high-performing, high-poverty schools that are traditional neighborhood campuses; magnet schools and charter schools are not included in the Gold Ribbon School sub-lists. High-poverty schools are identified as campuses that are more than 75% economically disadvantaged. Those campuses that receive an A or a B in the Children at Risk rankings are considered high-performing, high-poverty.

A school’s performance on each of the items above are averaged to calculate their ranking for the 2022-2023 school year.

TOP 5 HIGH SCHOOLS

1.     SILVA HEALTH MAGNET                                      EL PASO ISD

2.     TRANSMOUNTAIN EARLY COLLEGE HS              EL PASO ISD

3.     VALLE VERDE EARLY COLLEGE HS                      YSLETA ISD

4.     NORTHWEST EARLY COLLEGE HS (NWECHS)    CANUTILLO ISD

5.     MISSION EARLY COLLEGE HS                                SOCORRO ISD

TOP 5 MIDDLE SCHOOLS

1.     YOUNG WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY         YSLETA ISD

2.     ALICIA R CHACON INTERNATIONAL                     YSLETA ISD

3.     HORNEDO MIDDLE                                                 EL PASO ISD

4.     HARMONY SCHOOL OF SCIENCE – EL PASO        HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – WEST TEXAS

5.     HARMONY SCIENCE ACAD (EL PASO)                   HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – WEST TEXAS

TOP 5 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

1.     VISTA HILLS ELEMENTARY                                    YSLETA ISD

2.     JOHN DRUGAN SCHOOL                                         SOCORRO ISD

3.     GLEN COVE ELEMENTARY                                     YSLETA ISD

4.     TIERRA DEL SOL ELEMENTARY                            YSLETA ISD

5.     NORTH STAR ELEMENTARY                                   YSLETA ISD

TOP GOLD RIBBON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1.     MACARTHUR ELEMENTARY-INTERMEDIATE     EL PASO ISD

TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS 

1.     GLEN COVE ELEMENTARY                                     YSLETA ISD

2.     CLENDENIN ELEMENTARY                                    EL PASO ISD

3.     CAMPESTRE ELEMENTARY                                    SOCORRO ISD

4.     RAMONA ELEMENTARY                                          YSLETA ISD

5.    BILL SYBERT SCHOOL                                             SOCORRO ISD

