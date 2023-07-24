El Paso Scottish Rite Temple damaged in arson break-in

An arsonist equipped with two cans of gasoline set furniture, walls and floors on fire during an early Monday break-in at the 100-year-old El Paso Scottish Rite Temple in Downtown, officials said.

The arson is under investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal's Office. Fire-damage estimates were being compiled and there had been no arrests, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The El Paso Scottish Rite said in a statement on its Facebook page that the building would be fine and that its members were working to determine the extent of the damage.

A pair of sphynxes stand watch outside the Scottish Rite Temple, one of the best-known buildings in Downtown El Paso.

The building is the meeting place of the Freemasons' fraternal organization and was built in the early 1920s, making it among the oldest buildings in Downtown El Paso. The building is well-known for its striking statues of a pair of sphinxes guarding its entrance. The statues were installed in 1966.

The Scottish Rite Temple is located at 301 W. Missouri Ave. along Santa Fe Street, next to El Paso Chihuahuas' baseball stadium. The history of the Scottish Rite in El Paso dates back to 1883.

Arsonist breaks into El Paso Scottish Rite Temple

The Scottish Rite reported that the arson occurred about 12:30 a.m. after a man broke into the building through a side door on Missouri Street.

The arsonist, who was carrying two cans of gasoline, doused furniture and the floor with gasoline before starting the fire. The man then broke another side door and fled, the Scottish Rite stated. A fire alarm alerted firefighters, who responded to the blaze.

Photos shared by the Scottish Rite showed blackened, fire-damaged walls, scorched wooden floors and destroyed furniture.

Anyone with information about the arson may call the El Paso Fire Marshal's Office at 915-212-5699 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

