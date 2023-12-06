El Paso sex offender named December's Featured Fugitive

Dec. 5—AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kenneth Wayne Dove Jr., is this month's Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 for the next month if the tip is received in December, a news release said.

Kenneth Wayne Dove Jr., 45, of El Paso, has been wanted since November 2022, when the El Paso Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In January 2023, multiple warrants were issued in El Paso County for his arrest including evading arrest/detention and two additional counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2016, Dove was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following incidents with a five-year-old boy. He was subsequently sentenced to five years' confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for each offense, served concurrently. He was discharged from prison in January 2020.

Dove is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a scar on his right knee. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Dove's wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor's Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 43 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 21 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $100,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.