25-Year-Old Mother 'Gave Her Life': What to Know About the El Paso Shooting Victims

Twenty people have died and 26 were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, when a man opened fire on a store filled with customers.

Local hospitals have confirmed that they’re treating between 22 and 23 victims of the shooting, the AP reported.

One victim died at University Medical Center El Paso after being transported there from the scene of the crime.

There were 11 victims at Del Sol Medical Center, and three of those patients are still in critical condition, Director Dr. Stephen Flaherty said at a news conference Sunday morning, according to CNN. Their ages range from 35-82 years of age.

El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said that the Walmart was “at capacity” at the time of the shooting and that between 1,000 and 3,000 people were believed to be inside.

Police had responded within six minutes after receiving the first reports of an active shooter at 10:39 a.m. MT.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Several victims were Mexican nationals, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Saturday evening.

“I lament the events that have occurred in El Paso, Texas, neighbor and brother to Ciudad Júarez and our country. I send my condolences to the families of the victims, American citizens as well as Mexicans,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lamento los hechos ocurridos en El Paso, Texas, pueblo vecino y hermano de Ciudad Juárez y de nuestra nación. Envío mis condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas, tanto estadounidenses como mexicanos.



La SRE y nuestro consulado están actuando y brindando apoyo. pic.twitter.com/5099IP5i1m



— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 3, 2019

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted on Sunday morning that seven Mexicans were wounded in the shooting.

“We have confirmed seven Mexicans were injured,” Ebrard wrote in Spanish. “The FBI will inform us at 9 a.m. regarding those deceased in the El Paso tragedy. There are Mexicans among them. It’s a day of mourning for Mexico and the United States.”

Those wounded include 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal, according to the Associated Press.

Ebrard said the man and women are from Chihuahua and the three other injured Mexicans, who remain unidentified, were two men and a woman.

Jordan Anchondo

A 25-year-old woman and mother of three, Jordan Anchondo, was killed while trying to shield her 2-month-old son, according to the Associated Press.

Leta Jamrowski, 19, learned the day of the shooting that her sister Anchondo had been one of the victims.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski told the Associated Press. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Arturo Benavides

Arturo Benavides, whom other media outlets have reported was 67 years old, was one of the victims who died in the attack, his wife tells TIME.

Mario De Alba

Mario De Alba, who is reported to be in intensive care after being shot in the back, has a Facebook page full of pictures with his 10-year-old daughter Erika, the AP reported.

In one photo, he is wearing a Patriots vest in the front seat of a car while Erika is sitting in the back. In another, they are standing in front of what appears to be a Christmas tree. In a third, Erika is making a heart symbol with her hands, while wearing a pink sweater.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Norma Coca told KWCH, a TV station in Wichita, Kansas, that her daughter and son-in-law were near the entrance of the Walmart on Saturday morning when they were shot and injured, according to the Associated Press.

Coca said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was in stable condition after being shot three times in the leg and her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was in critical condition after being shot twice in the leg and once in the back.

This story is developing.