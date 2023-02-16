El Paso shooting: One person dead, at least four more injured following incident at shopping mall

One person is dead and at least four more are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso on Wednesday evening.

Police in the West Texas town have taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting, but Sgt Robert Gomez said that law enforcement believe that another person connected with the shooting may still be at large. He did not offer any information about a potential motive.

The Cielo Vista Mall is located in West El Paso just a half mile away from the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting in 2019 that killed 23 people and left 22 more injured.

Mr Gomez said law enforcement believes that the shooting took place inside the mall’s food court, though that fact is not yet confirmed.

