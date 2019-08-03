El Paso shooting: Up to 20 killed or injured in rampage at Texas shopping mall

Up to 20 people have been killed or injured after a shooting at a mall in Texas.

Officials in the city of El Paso said multiple people had been killed and many injured after the incident at the Cielo Vista Mall. Police said one suspect – a man – had been detained, after earlier reports said up to three had been seized.

Police urged people to stay away from the scene as armed officials conducted a complete search, but said the incident was no longer “active”.

“Right now we’re searching multiple scenes,” Sgt Enrique Carillo told reporters at the scene. “We have a tactical team going on search. It’s not an active shooter situation, but that’s not to say it’s been rendered safe.”

Cell phone video posted on social media showed people fleeing the mall and shouting in panic.

“We in the level above and we’re locked down. But we can see the scene. There’s police, FBI – they have the place closed down,” a man who goes by the name of Buster and manages a Hooters’ restaurant at the mall, told The Independent.

He said 26 people, including two customers, were among those sheltering in the restaurant. “It’s scary but I believe God is going to keep us safe,” he said.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

“This is a tragedy that I’m having a hard time getting my arms around, frankly,” said the city’s mayor, Dee Margo, speaking on CNN.

He later wrote on Twitter: “Adair and I are devastated by the tragic events unfolding in our city. Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders. We will continue to keep you updated.”

