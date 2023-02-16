El Paso shoppers tell of terror as shots rang out at Cielo Vista Mall

An evening of shopping turned into night of terror for people in Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday night after shots rang out, reigniting memories of the Aug. 3, 2019, massacre that claimed 23 lives at the nearby Walmart.

For El Pasoans, the latest mall shooting was a frightening reminder of the frailty of peace.

The scenes from Wednesday's gun violence that left one dead and three people wounded are now too familiar across the United States: Teenagers running for their lives. A mother pushing a child in a stroller. Dozens of scared people hiding in a restroom.

This time, an off-duty El Paso Police Department officer quickly took a gunman into custody three minutes after the first 911 call was received at 5:05 p.m. Still, Borderland residents were forced to shelter inside stores for hours or flee for safety. Hours went by before those inside the mall were cleared by police to reunite with family members at Burges High School, a few blocks from the mall in East-Central El Paso, which is the city's largest shopping center and one of the more successful malls in the country.

'No one feels safe': Cielo Vista Mall shooting triggers the trauma of Walmart tragedy

UTEP student Angie Calderon talks Thursday morning to an El Paso Police officer about getting her belongings from her car outside Cielo Vista Mall, where she was shopping when a shooting closed the mall Wednesday evening and forced many customers, including Calderon, to hide inside stores for safety.

On Thursday, police prepared to let people reclaim their vehicles and turn the crime scene over to mall officials.

Videos posted online showed customers and employees running as shots were being fired.

Before the shots rang out, Erica Aceves, 26, was ending her shift and leaving J.C. Penney when she heard a co-worker yell for her to get back in the store.

"I know I heard about three or four shots," Aceves said as she stood in the cold, outside the family reunification center Wednesday night at Burges.

More:El Paso police arrest suspected Cielo Vista shooter. Here's what the scene looked like

Shoppers who were inside Cielo Vista Mall during the shooting are dropped off and reunited with family members at Burges High School in East-Central El Paso on Wednesday night.

She said she was soon ushered out of the store, where her husband would pick her up.

At the same time, Aceves was texting her younger sister, Genesis, to ensure she was OK. Genesis, 20, works at Chick-fil-A.

Story continues

"We were outside and she was stuck inside for safety reasons," Aceves said.

The mall was placed on lockdown as El Paso police, including the SWAT team, and law enforcement from other agencies responded to help clear and secure the mall.

Videos on social media showed law enforcement clearing the mall and gathering people to escort them out.

More:El Paso police respond to shooting inside Cielo Vista Mall; 1 killed, 3 hurt

El Paso police respond to a report of a shooting at the food court at Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Aceves said it all went very fast and she felt shock and panic. She added they waited for her sister in the mall parking until police told them to go to Burges.

"I always watch out for my sister, so I just kept texting her," she said. "At one point she was crying, because she did get scared and we were anxious about not being able to let my mom know that we were OK."

Their mom was in Juárez at the time.

Aceves said they didn't talk much about the shooting, with her sister only saying they were hiding in an office.

When the Sun Metro bus carrying mallgoers pulled into the school parking lot, Aceves quickly saw and met up with her sister, giving her a big hug. Fellow Chick-fil-A employees gathered joyfully around them, even posing for a group photo with the women.

Sisters Erica Aceves, left, and Genesis Aceves, center, were reunited with friends at Burges High School on Wednesday night. They were joined by Genesis' co-workers from Chick-fil-A.

UTEP student and track team member Angie Calderon, 21, was shopping in the Zumiez clothing store in Cielo Vista Mall when she saw people running and screaming through the mall. Store employees told her and another customer to drop to the floor. She didn't know what was happening, but had heard faint gunshots in the distance.

"I was shaken up. I knew I needed to stay a little calm," Calderon recalled Thursday morning. "The employees said something happened and we have to move to the back."

The employees knew what to do and reacted quickly, she said.

Calderon spoke near one of the Cielo Vista parking lots on a chilly Thursday morning as she waited for police to bring some belongings from her car, which she, like many customers, had to leave in the mall parking lots overnight. Police said the vehicles in the parking lots were part of the crime scene. Calderon was dressed in a UTEP gray sweatshirt and running shorts.

A person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening inside Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso police confirmed.

Calderon, a young man in the military who also was a customer, and several employees sat in the store's storage room for about three hours before two police officers led them out through the back of the store, she said.

She used her phone to call her mom almost immediately after the shooting occurred, and talked to her for about an hour while she hid in the storage room with the others.

"I don't think it will ever be the same going back (to the mall). I will go back. I will go places; life goes on," she said. "In a sense, ever since the (2019) Walmart shooting, it's never been the same."

Calderon saw the events of the Walmart shooting in 2019 on TV at home with her family, she said.

"Now, I am part of one (shooting). It's surreal," she said.

"This changes your perspective of life, and you value life a little more," Calderon said.

An El Paso police officer talks to the driver of a pickup late Thursday morning outside a closed parking lot entrance outside Cielo Vista Mall. El Paso's largest shopping center was closed after a Wednesday evening shooting. The mall was scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon, according to the mall's website and Facebook page.

El Pasoan Nicole Moreno, who was waiting to be picked up at Burges with two other people, said she was shopping at Forever 21 when she heard the gunshots.

"We were just standing there and we heard three gunshots, but it didn't click for us what it was," Moreno said. "We saw everyone running because we were by the door and we saw everyone running and yelling, 'Shots fired,' and we ran back in towards the fitting room. And one of the employees grabbed us and threw us in the back room. But we didn't see anything."

She said for a moment she just thought about the Walmart shooting.

"I just thought how crazy, Cielo Vista Mall and Cielo Vista Walmart," she said. "It was just surprising."

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter.

Aaron Martinez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Cielo Vista Mall shooting survivors tell of terror in El Paso