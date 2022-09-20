El Paso SUV rampage at car dealership goes viral, driver allegedly had pound of cocaine

An SUV driver accused of going on a "rampage" by intentionally smashing into parked vehicles at the Viva Nissan auto dealership on Monday allegedly was in possession of more than a pound of cocaine, El Paso police officials said.

Eduardo Robles, 38, is accused of causing more than $170,000 in damage and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and manufacture/delivery of cocaine, police said.

The mayhem was captured on viral cellphone videos of the white Chevrolet Tahoe ramming into cars at the dealership, even with a front tire down to the rim, before the Tahoe got stuck and police officers yanked Robles out.

The destruction began Monday morning prior to his arrival at the dealership when Robles allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run crashes in which he damaged trees and shrubs in the Americas area of the far East Side, police officials said.

One crash was at the intersection of Pullman Drive and Pellicano Drive and the other was about a half-mile away in the 11900 block of Diego Rivera Drive, police said.

Robles continued driving and at about 11:30 a.m. drove into the lot of the Viva Nissan dealership at 1310 N. Zaragoza Road, nearly 2 miles away. Robles intentionally rammed and backed into six cars and allegedly drove toward an employee, police said in a news statement.

The cellphone videos show bystanders yelling at the driver to stop as he keeps battering cars with his SUV. "Get back, get back, get out of the way," someone yells as onlookers scramble to avoid being struck.

Police officers with the Gang Unit arrived before the SUV — now dented, fenders dangling and at least one tire gone — got stuck at a curb. An officer shatters the front passenger side window with a baton before police are able to open a door, according to video footage.

"Get the (expletive) out," someone is heard yelling on a video before officers drag Robles out the driver's side back passenger door. A bystander is heard urging police to shoot the driver.

During the arrest, officers used a Taser, but the electric-stun weapon had no apparent effect on Robles, who allegedly was found in possession of more than a pound of cocaine, police said.

After being arrested, Robles was taken to a hospital where he remained hospitalized Tuesday morning in unknown condition.

After he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail on bonds set at a total of $500,000. His jail booking photo is not available.

