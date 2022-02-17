El Paso tax preparer will go to prison for underreporting $350K income over three years

An El Paso tax preparer was sentenced to a year in federal prison Thursday for filing fraudulent tax returns that grossly underreported his income, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Victor Manuel Gonzalez Estrada, 60, the owner of the now-closed Tax Preparation Services, had claimed on his income tax returns that he made less than $26,000 annually during a three year period from 2014-2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Taxes: New rules for 2021 taxes may mean bigger refund for young workers, retirees with side jobs

Prosecutors said Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation agents found Gonzalez actually earned more than $350,000 during those three years. Gonzalez also improperly applied for and received earned income tax credits intended for lower-income workers.

Federal agents arrested Gonzalez last March. In August, he pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of filing a false personal tax return.

"It is appalling that the defendant would go to such lengths over the course of several tax years to falsify his own tax returns while operating as a tax preparer," U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas said in a statement. "Our office is proud to have partnered with IRS CI in holding him accountable for his actions."

As part of his sentence, Gonzalez was ordered to file accurate amended taxes for 2013 to 2016. He must also file accurate taxes for 2017 and 2018.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

Courts: Convicted El Paso-area cocaine trafficker sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.8 million

Nation: NY judge: Donald Trump, children must testify in investigation of business practices

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso tax preparer gets year in prison in underreporting income tax scheme