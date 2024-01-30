El Paso teen arrested for intoxicated manslaughter in fatal crash in Lower Valley

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter after driving his car into a rock wall, resulting in the death of his passenger in a Lower Valley crash, authorities said.

Nathan Rudy Rodriguez, 18, was driving a 2012 Yellow Honda Civic at a high rate of speed about 2:41 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, in the 900 block of Carlotta Drive, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Nathan Rudy Rodriguez

Rodriguez then came to a t-intersection on Carlotta and Marne Drives, where he failed to make a turn and crashed into a rock wall, officials said.

Jesus Manuel Ceniceros, 19, was a passenger in the car. Ceniceros died due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, officials said.

Police believe speed and alcohol were the main contributing factors in the deadly crash.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter. He was booked Saturday, Jan. 27, into the El Paso County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He remains jailed as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

This is the fifth traffic-related death of 2024 compared to eight at this same time last year.

