El Paso teen arrested in Pizza Hut delivery robbery after allegedly bragging online

El Paso police arrested a teenager after he allegedly boasted on social media about robbing a pizza delivery driver.

The robbery took place Nov. 9 after a Pizza Hut delivery driver knocked on an apartment door but received no answer in the 500 block of Center Way, located off North Loop Drive in the Lower Valley, an assistant district attorney said at a Sunday teleconference bond hearing.

The prosecutor said the driver saw someone looking into his parked vehicle. The man wore a black ski mask and a black hoodie and when the driver asked him if he had ordered pizza, he said, "yes."

The man reached into a pocket, took out some dollars and then put them back into his pocket before making a reaching motion as if he had a gun in his waistband, the prosecutor said, citing a police affidavit.

"I have a gun, gimme the stuff and your phone or I will shoot you," the robber allegedly told the driver, who later told police that he feared for his life before handing over the meal, the prosecutor said.

A police sergeant later learned of an Instagram video stating, "tryna tax me for pizza" (meaning "trying to get me to pay for pizza.") The post showed the delivery driver leaving in his vehicle and a 2-liter bottle of Mountain Dew, a half-eaten pizza and chicken wings, the prosecution said.

The person who made the post was allegedly identified by police as 17-year-old Carlos Luna Garza III and an arrest warrant on a felony robbery charge was obtained, officials said.

In the Texas justice system, persons 17 and older are considered adults and go to adult courts and jails.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Garza was arrested and booked on charges of robbery and resisting arrest. On Tuesday, he remained at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a total bond of $11,000 after Magistrate Judge Ruben Nuñez refused to lower the bond amount during Sunday's bond hearing.

Teen boy arrested 3 times in November

Jail records show Garza had a busy month of November, having been arrested twice before.

On Nov. 3, he was arrested by police on charges of drug possession and evading arrest. He was booked via fast-track booking and released the same day on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond on each count, requiring only a signature and a promise to show up to court, according to jail records.

On Nov. 11, he was arrested on an evading arrest charge and freed two days later on a $1,500 surety bond. Police would soon arrest him again on the pizza robbery case.

