El Paso teen critically injured in motorcycle crash on East Paisano Drive

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured when his motorcycle crashed into a light pole early Sunday near Bassett Place, El Paso police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Paisano Drive at the intersection with Montana Avenue, police said.

The teen was riding a 2002 Suzuki GSX southbound on Paisano when he veered off the road and struck a light pole, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by paramedics to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The teen's name has not been disclosed; but, police mentioned he is an East Side resident.

The crash was investigated by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit, which found that failure to control speed was a factor in the wreck, officials said.

