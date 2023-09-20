El Paso teen girl dies, 2nd fatal victim of house party shooting on Tierra Inca Drive

A 14-year-old El Paso girl died at a hospital on Tuesday, becoming the second teenager killed in a shooting at a house party over the weekend in the far East Side, police officials said Wednesday.

Julia Worthington and Eliel Omar Bultron Hernandez, 19, who died on Sunday, were among a total of six partygoers shot about 1 a.m. Sunday at a short-term rental home in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive, police officials said.

"Unfortunately one does not expect a tragedy of this magnitude and we were not prepared for this," stated a GoFundMe account created by family of the young man, which spelled his name as Elilomar Bultron.

Elilomar Bultron was killed in a shooting at a homecoming house party in far East El Paso on Sunday. He is seen on a GoFundMe page raising money to help his family.

Bultron was described as a wonderful son and older brother, his family stated in Spanish. The family also asked that anyone with information on the "unjust act of violence" to contact the El Paso Police Department.

The shooting erupted during a Montwood High School homecoming afterparty at a house students had rented via Vrbo, police said.

A 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were also wounded in the shooting, police said.

There have been no arrests in what is now considered a capital murder investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

"Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones during this difficult time. The El Paso Police Department stands together in support and solidarity, offering condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence," the department said in a statement.

Teen gun violence growing

During a meeting with news leaders on Tuesday, interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas said the department is shifting resources to better respond to problems tied to house parties, which he described as a community concern requiring the help of parents, schools, neighbors and teenagers themselves.

The shooting is part of a plague of growing gun violence among teenagers, including many linked to underage house parties in recent years.

Three teens have been killed and at least 15 others wounded in shootings at house parties in El Paso County since April, according to a quick review of El Paso Times coverage.

In one case, eight teenagers were wounded in a shooting after uninvited guests arrived at a party attended by more than 100 teens on July 7 at a house on Swan Drive near River Bend Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information on the shootings to contact Crimes Against Persons detectives at 915-212-4040, call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

