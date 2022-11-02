El Paso teen shot, another arrested in drive-by shooting at Capistrano Park

El Paso police gang investigators arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of wounding a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night at Capistrano Park in the Lower Valley.

Two boys, ages 14 and 13, were walking home at about 7 p.m. when the older teen drove past and fired a gunshot, hitting the 14-year-old boy at the park at 8700 Padilla Drive, police said.

Gun violence:Driver sought in El Paso road rage shooting that nearly hit child passenger

The boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that police said was not believed to be life threatening.

Gang investigators obtained a search warrant for a nearby home on Mecca Drive, where the 16-year-old boy was found and arrested that night on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The boy was handed over to juvenile justice authorities.

Nation:Guns were leading cause of death among children, teens in 2020, research says

The names of the boys were not disclosed by police officials because they are juveniles.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Teen shot, another arrested in drive-by shooting at Capistrano Park