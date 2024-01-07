El Paso Times Newsmaker of the Year: Rep. Joe Moody sought public accountability in Texas

Veteran state Rep. Joe Moody sat at a wooden table in the Senate chamber as a member of the Texas House of Representatives impeachment managers.

Laser-focused on the "historical significance" of what was unfolding, Moody held true to his pledge to approach his work "ethically, diligently, and professionally, allowing the evidence — not partisanship — to dictate the process."

The El Paso Democrat, a lawyer by trade, played a role in making the House's case to remove Attorney General Ken Paxton from office on 16 articles of impeachment related to corruption, bribery, misapplication of public resources and obstruction of justice.

For Moody, the nine-day impeachment trial that began Sept. 5 wasn't about politics. It was about "doing the right thing" and seeing if accountability still matters in Texas.

"It's pretty shameful that these types of things are going on in our state but if we have to work to hold people accountable, you have to step up and do the right thing," Moody said in a recent interview.

For his work in one of the most significant moments to seek truth, justice and public accountability in modern Texas history, Moody is the El Paso Times' newsmaker of the year.

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, is shown seated at the far right during Ken Paxton's impeachment trial that began Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the Texas Senate at the Capitol in Austin. The trial was held to determine if the suspended Attorney General will be removed from office.

Moody was named one of the 12 House impeachment managers in July. It was one of the most important assignments Moody accepted during a strange legislative year that included four special sessions and the impeachment trial.

Aside from the Paxton case, Moody was tested by his work on the House's investigative committee on the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde in May 2022. He was the vice chair of the committee that shined a light on the failings of Texas government and law enforcement officials in the handling of the horrific shooting.

Both efforts were rooted in holding elected and public officials accountable.

"It was very heavy because of the historical significance of it," Moody told the El Paso Times in late December about being selected as a manager for the impeachment trial. "It's heavy because of … the seriousness of it.

"The House had taken its stance on this issue, so it was our job to represent the House the best way that we could. I felt a lot of pressure to do right by our decision, to do right by our colleagues, do right for the people that I'm going to go back to and serve with in the coming years, and do right by the people of Texas."

'A seat at the table'

Allegations of misconduct against Paxton, who has served as the state's top law enforcement officer since January 2015, dominated the 2023 Texas Legislature.

The controversy reached a boiling point when the House began investigating Paxton after he requested taxpayers shell out $3.3 million as part of a settlement with four former AG employees who reported the alleged illegal actions of the attorney general to the FBI.

In a historic vote in May, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted 121 to 23 on 16 articles of impeachment against Paxton.

It would be the first time since 1917 that a top state government leader would face an impeachment trial. That trial resulted in Gov. James Ferguson being removed from office.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick hands off the second article of impeachment in the trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023.

Under the leadership of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who served as the judge in the trial, the Senate acquitted Paxton of all articles of impeachment. The Republican-controlled Senate's vote meant the suspended Paxton could return to office.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, in a guest column published in the Beaumont Enterprise, said: "When the Senate trial began, I had full faith that the evidence and the process would allow the truth to prevail. I believed the Senate and its presiding officer would be so overwhelmed by Paxton's repeated and apparent abuses of office that they would agree he should no longer serve as our state's top cop. Imagine my disappointment when it became clear the Senate would allow politics to prevail over principles."

As a Democrat, Moody said he did his best to avoid making the Paxton impeachment about partisan politics, grandstanding or headline-seeking gestures. Moody has built a reputation in Austin as someone who understands the law and works to apply it equally.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, middle, and his attorneys Tony Buzbee, left, and Mitch Little stand as senators arrive for his impeachment trial at the Capitol on Friday September 15, 2023.

Moody said it is important that El Paso be represented during major state issues.

"I've always been of the opinion that we (El Paso) need a seat at the table, whatever that table is," he said. "If that's a discussion about gun violence, we need to be at that table for a lot of reasons, obviously, because of our experience (mass shooting) on Aug. 3.

"But just because it's an important topic, we always want, and we should always try to figure out, how to have our story told and our influence (be) a part of the conversation. It was important to have someone from El Paso involved in the impeachment."

Moody said he helped with the logistics of how the case would be presented and helped gather evidence that would be used in the Senate trial.

"Rep. Moody is a man of integrity and it was very important to have him on the Board of Managers because he's one of the people who believes that if you're going to be part of the legislative process and hold people to a higher standard, it's a standard that you should be accountable to as well," said House Speaker Pro Tempore Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, who also served on the impeachment Board of Managers.

The first day of the Paxton trial set the stage for what would be a contentious battle over accountability versus party loyalty.

"It was certainly very nerve-wracking because you did not know what to expect," Moody said. "We didn't know if on day one they would just throw the whole case out. There were motions in front of the body that would've tossed the entire case out on day one. So we didn't know what we were walking into. There were a bunch of unknowns."

He explained that there was not a lot of historical precedent to go off of and that led to a lot of uncertainty. In politics, predictability is everything, especially when deciding controversial matters.

"In this instance, it was more questions than answers," Moody recalled. "We did not know how any of that was going to go. The unknown was fairly frightening."

'Friends over facts'

To this day, Moody insists the case presented by the House Board of Managers was a "slam dunk" with evidence showing Paxton's actions were illegal.

A key article of impeachment found that Paxton violated his duties of office "by firing or retaliating against employees in violation of the Texas Whistleblowers Act, which protects public employees who make good-faith reports of potentially illegal action to law enforcement."

David Maxwell, former director of law enforcement at the Office of the Attorney General, left to right, and former deputy attorney generals Ryan Vassar and Blake Brickman listen to closing arguments at the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol on Friday September 15, 2023.

Eight former top Attorney General Office employees paid the price of their careers for turning Paxton in for corruption to the FBI.

"If politics didn't play a role in this at all, then this is a slam dunk case," Moody said. "I think the facts were pretty straightforward and pretty clear, particularly when it came to firing these people for going to law enforcement.

"One of the articles of impeachment was for violating the whistleblower statute and how anyone could look at what they did to these folks and not convict is beyond me."

As the trial reached its final days, it became evident that the Senate would acquit Paxton.

"I don't think I came to that conclusion until maybe a day or so before the verdict," Moody said. "I held out hope. You hear rumors about who's where and who's voting what and where they stand on the issue. I thought up until about 48 hours before the verdict, that we still had a very good chance to deliver what I thought would've been a just verdict late in the game."

In the end, political agendas and party loyalty triumphed over integrity, justice and accountability, Moody said.

"The morning of the verdict, when they called us back to the Capitol to receive the verdict, it was clear that we were not going to get a conviction ... It was disheartening. It was kind of a gut punch after spending all that time and understanding what those whistleblowers went through, and they were sitting up in the gallery when the verdicts were read. I felt bad for them more than anything else because they put everything on the line."

Paxton insisted he had done nothing wrong and likened the House's effort to remove him from office to "a kangaroo court."

Those seeking Paxton's removal argue the Senate leadership orchestrated the outcome and "cheated Texans of justice."

Moody shared the same conclusion.

"Sadly, this was a case of friends over facts," he said. "That's really what it came down to, which is unfortunate. It's very shortsighted."

Paxton 'delayed inevitable'

While Paxton's removal from office trial failed, it sent a clear message: the House of Representatives will hold public officials accountable for their actions, Moody said.

"This shows that there are people willing to do the right thing," Moody said. "I know people cited this all the time in Texas politics, but the Sam Houston quote, 'Do right and risk the consequences,' is fitting here.

"In the Paxton case, doing the right thing did have consequences, not only for the whistleblowers, but for colleagues of mine in the House who are now going to have to answer for their vote on impeachment."

A gag order issued by Patrick after the House impeachment vote and before the Senate trial kept legislators from making the case to remove Paxton when they returned home.

Moody is confident House members were trying to serve the greater good.

"But I know that they can all go to bed at night and sleep soundly, look themselves in the mirror and be proud of themselves because what they did was stood up in the face of corruption and said, 'no,'" Moody said. "And just because the Senate didn't convict, it doesn't mean that something wrong didn't happen."

Paxton was not removed from office, but the whistleblowers will receive some justice from a pending civil lawsuit filed against Paxton, he said.

Whistleblower Blake Brickman shows a book inscribed by Attorney General Ken Paxton at the impeachment trial of Paxton at the Capitol on Wednesday September 13, 2023.

A state District Court judge in Travis County ruled late last month that Paxton must testify in a whistleblower case his former top aides filed against his office for wrongful termination. The judge also rejected a Paxton motion seeking to stop the lawsuit.

"They still have the opportunity to see justice done in the civil courts in their lawsuit and they will see it through to the end," Moody said. "I have faith in that. But it was very disheartening that politics infected this process to such a degree that the truth didn't matter.

"He may have been able to delay the inevitable, but the wrongdoing he engaged in is something that will be held accountable for at some point."

The upcoming 2024 primary elections will show if politicians, especially in the GOP, still "believe in accountability," Moody said. Moody is running unopposed in both the 2024 primary and general election.

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, shares his thoughts on the House of Representatives efforts to hold embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accountable during an interview at the El Paso Times. Moody served as one of 12 House impeachment managers in 2023.

While all the time spent in Austin in 2023 was a challenge back home in El Paso with his young family, Moody said the extra effort was needed to stand up against corruption in Texas.

"The difficult jobs are the jobs that make this work worthwhile," he said. "It doesn't make it easy on me, but those are the things that make the job worthwhile."

