El Paso traffic deaths: Driver sought in deadly Lower Valley pedestrian hit-and-run

Fatal traffic collisions and crashes have kept El Paso police and rescue crews busy this week.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, a white car crashed into a canal after driving off the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, the El Paso Fire Department said.

The car ended up wheels up in the water. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Fire Department said via Twitter. The crash is under investigation.

Pedestrian killed in Lower Valley hit-and-run

El Paso police traffic investigators are searching for the driver of a Chrysler 300 who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in the Lower Valley.

At 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, an unidentified woman was on the street when she was fatally struck by a car on North Loop Drive by Lafayette Drive , which is west of Yarbrough Drive, police said.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit found that a 2013 Chrysler 300 was heading eastbound when it hit the woman. The car fled the scene but left behind its front bumper, police said. Formal identification of the pedestrian is pending.

Investigators are trying to find the car and identify its driver. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run may call police at 915-832-4400, or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Senior driver dies in crash outside supermarket

An 80-year-old El Paso driver died at a hospital following a two-car collision Monday outside the Food City supermarket at the Ranchland Village retail strip on Gateway East Boulevard by Hunter Drive.

Rodolfo Loya was driving a 2000 Ford Taurus when he exited the supermarket parking lot onto Hunter Drive, police said. Loya's car was struck by a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Miguel Nevarez, of El Paso.

A police investigation found that Loya failed to yield the right of way to the Sentra while entering Hunter Drive. Loya was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police reported.

There have been 49 traffic-related deaths this year compared with 45 at the same time last year, according to Police Department figures.

