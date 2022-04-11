El Paso trucker who posted flyers offering boys' trips gets life in child sex case

An El Paso long-haul trucker who posted flyers offering boys cross-country road trips was sentenced Monday to life in prison in a federal child molestation case.

Travis Wayne Vavra, 60, was convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy who was 9 years old when he first traveled with Vavra on a trip in an 18-wheeler in 2015.

Federal prosecutors said Vavra previously molested two other victims.

Vavra was sentenced after a federal jury last June found him guilty on charges of transporting a minor for the purpose of criminal sexual activity and possession of child pornography.

"From suspicious flyers posted in store windows to reports of sexual abuse, the investigation involving Vavra showed how concerned citizens came together to stop a predator from destroying the innocence of additional young boys and assist in providing closure to the victims of his previous sexual assaults," El Paso FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said in a statement.

"We cannot protect our community alone," Downey said. "The FBI is thankful to those citizens who came forward to voice their suspicions."

Vavra was a trucker for more than 40 years with no criminal record, his lawyer had said.

Boy molested on road trips

In summer 2015, the boy was 9 years old when he met Vavra when the child's family responded to a flyer at a gas station offering free season passes to Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld in Anthony, Texas, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

An FBI agent had testified at a detention hearing that Vavra befriended the boy's family and became a "grandfather" type who gave the child money, a cellphone, video games, a credit-debit card and helped pay the family's bills.

Vavra was convicted of repeatedly sexual molesting the boy while sharing a bed in Vavra's 18-wheeler on trips to various states from 2015 to 2019.

An FBI investigation began after the boy, then 14 years old, reported the sexual abuse in November 2019.

Flyers offered free trips to kids

Vavra was already under investigation by FBI agents when a photo of a flyer of a trucker offering to take boys on the road spread concern on social media.

The flyer stated, "Parents and Boys. If your kids want some thing to do at school breaks, I’m am a truck driver. If your kids want to see different places I’m willing to let them go with me. My trucks have GPS tracking so you know where we are at all times. I pay them $100 a week teaches them responsibility, kids are well guarded. This keeps me from being bored. If interested call."

Vavra was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material on his phone at the time of his arrest in December 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

