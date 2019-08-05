El Paso: Trump told he's not welcome ahead of planned visit this week

Donald Trump has been told he is not welcome in El Paso ahead of an expected visit this week, amid allegations his racist rhetoric has added to the bigotry that results in incidents such as the one that has gut-punched this city.

While there has not been official confirmation from the White House, the president is expected to visit El Paso, and Dayton, Ohio, the location of the second mass shooting in 24 hours, on Wednesday.

Before any plan was announced, Democratic leaders told Mr Trump he would not he would not be welcome, even though it has long been custom for US presidents to visit the scene of such atrocities and try to offer some solace and support.

On Monday morning, as the death toll in El Paso rose to 22, and with many of those injured still in hospital, Democratic congresswoman Veronica Escobar said the president was “not welcome” in her hometown.

“From my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” Ms Escobar told MSNBC.

“I would encourage the president’s staff members to have him do a little self-reflection. I would encourage them to show him his own words and his actions at the rallies.”

Ms Escobar is among those who have claimed Mr Trump’s often racist rhetoric feeds bigotry, and emboldens those who share such views to share them, or even act.

“That this whole country is hurting, that here has been bigotry and racism and hatred that has been stoked at all levels, and as the president he has the most significant authority and responsibility to show this country to heal,” she added. “Now is the time, and he needs to accept responsibility, everyone does, for what has gotten us to this point.”

The Associated Press reported the Federal Aviation Administration had issued advisories of VIP travel to El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday. The time of Mr Trump’s visit or other details have not been announced.

A total of 9 people were killed and 27 injured in the early hours of the attack in the Ohio city.

The gunman, who as in El Paso was a young white man, was killed by police. In Texas, the suspect surrendered to police and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke, who has also linked Mr Trump’s language to acts to racist violence, has similarly urged the president to stay away.

He told a reporter from the Corpus Christi Caller Times that Mr Trump had “helped to create what we saw in El Paso on Saturday. He’s helped to produce the suffering that we are experiencing right now. This community needs to heal”.

While Mr Trump won Texas 52 – 43 in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won the vote in El Paso county, 69 – 26.