El Paso union treasurer pleads guilty to stealing over $16,000 from Fort Bliss AFGE

An union treasurer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in El Paso to stealing money from a federal employees union at Fort Bliss, officials said.

Dorothy Ferguson, 58, of El Paso, pleaded guilty to one count of theft within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction, since the crime occurred on the Army post, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

Ferguson was treasurer for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2516 in Fort Bliss, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

A federal investigation discovered that Ferguson made 29 unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling $16,604 from the local AFGE union's bank account.

Prosecutors said Ferguson was the union's treasurer from December 2019 to April 2020.

An investigation by the FBI and the Department of Labor Office of Labor-Management Standards found that Ferguson "consistently failed to present financial reports" at board and membership meetings before the theft was discovered, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Ferguson faces up to five years in federal prison and a judge could consider several other factors. A sentencing date is pending.

