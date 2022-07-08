El Paso veteran's death in police custody leaves unanswered questions

A 36-year-old man who reportedly was hallucinating walked into a Northeast El Paso convenience store and asked the clerk to call police for help. He was dead about an hour later.

New details are emerging into the death of Michael Charles Thompson when he was arrested by El Paso police officers on June 27 outside the 7-Eleven at 5830 Dyer St. in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Thompson was a U.S. Army veteran with PTSD and other mental health issues, according a GoFundMe page raising money for his young daughters, ages 10 and 8, and a legal fund to seek answers.

"Death should not be the answer to an Army Veteran who served this country and is in a mental health crisis. Death should not be the answer to a call for help," stated the fundraising page created by a relative.

The cause of death is unknown and pending autopsy results, according to a custodial death report filed by the El Paso Police Department with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Police agencies are required to file such reports with the state attorney general each time a person dies in custody or at the hands of law enforcement.

According to the report, Thompson entered the store showing "signs of mental distress" and appeared to be having visual and auditory hallucinations. He asked the clerk to call police, who were dispatched on a medical/mental health assistance call.

Thompson was acting erratically after the arrival of patrol officers, who decided to take him into custody on an emergency detention order, the report stated.

Thompson allegedly resisted, tried to flee and attempted to assault officers as they tried to handcuff him before shocking him with a Taser electric stun weapon, the report stated.

After being handcuffed, Thompson was placed in the back seat of a patrol car and medical assistance was summoned due to the use of the Taser.

"While medical services were present at the scene, the subject experienced a medical episode and stopped breathing. Medical services began life saving techniques and transported the subject to University Medical Center," the report stated.

Story continues

The report listed the time of the incident as 12:50 a.m., with Thompson pronounced deceased by a doctor at 1:47 a.m., according to the report.

More:Crime news: Couple awakens to find nighttime intruder in home

The report stated that it has not been determined if he had a medical condition, suffered a fatal injury or the cause of death.

Four officers were placed on leave as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, which remains under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Questions raised in veteran's death after arrest by El Paso police