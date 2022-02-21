El Paso violent crime: Teen stabbed at Peter Piper Pizza; 2 wounded in other shootings

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a shotgun was fired in an assault outside a Peter Piper Pizza restaurant in a rash of unrelated violence over the weekend in El Paso.

The incidents included shootings in an alley near Downtown and outside a bar in the far East Side.

El Paso police officials said Monday that the cases were all under investigation. There had been no arrests.

Man shot in South Side alley

About 7 p.m. Friday, a man was found lying on a sidewalk bleeding from a gunshot wound to a leg in the 1100 block of Myrtle Avenue near the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in the Magoffin area east of Downtown.

Patrol officers learned that Kenneth Ray Green, 53, of El Paso, was shot by an unknown person in an alley, police said. Officers searched the neighborhood but did not find any suspects.

Green was taken to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he was medically treated and released.

Teen stabbed at Peter Piper Pizza

A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded when he was beaten and stabbed by a group Saturday night outside the Peter Piper Pizza at 9450 Dyer St. in the Northeast, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the boy got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant. When he walked outside, he was assaulted by several males who got out of a car and began punching, kicking and stabbing him, a police news release stated.

While driving away, the assailants fired a shotgun round, causing people in the parking lot to run back into the restaurant for cover, police said. No one was injured by the shotgun blast.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The assault is under investigation by the police Gang Unit.

Shooting on Zaragoza Road

A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded early Sunday during a fight at a bar in the Far East Side, police said.

Cristian Lopez was wounded in the shooting at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the Zaraplex retail strip in the 1700 block of North Zaragoza Road, police said. Lopez was treated and released from Del Sol Medical Center. An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on any of these cases or any other crime may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

