El Paso Walmart gunman expected to appear in state court, trial date could be set: live

The first major hearing in more than four years in the state case against the El Paso Walmart mass shooter is set to begin.

Patrick Crusius is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, during a scheduling conference at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

The conference comes more than four years since the gunman was indicted Sept. 12, 2019, in state court for the mass shooting at an East El Paso Walmart, which resulted in the death of 23 people and injured dozens more.

The goal of the conference is to set a timeline for when the case could go to trial. A trial date is not guaranteed to be set at Monday's conference, but should at the least give a better idea of where defense lawyers and El Paso District Attorney's Office state prosecutors currently stand on the case.

Patrick Crusius appears in court

The conference is being held in the 409th District Court with Judge Sam Medrano presiding.

The gunman is represented by defense attorneys Joe Spencer, Mark Stevens and Felix Valenzuela.

Assistant District Attorneys Loretta Hewitt and Rebecca Tarango are prosecuting the case.

Patrick Crusius ordered to pay $5M in restitution to victims

The federal case against the gunman came to a close Monday, Sept. 25, after a judge ordered him to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution to the victims and their families, court documents state.

Court documents do not state how many people filed requesting to be paid restitution. The restitution is being paid for the financial losses the victims and their families suffered due to the gunman's actions.

The restitution amount was agreed on by both defense lawyers and federal prosecutors, a joint motion filed by both sides states. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama approved the motion.

The restitution comes months after the gunman pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to 90 federal charges. He was sentenced on July 7 to 90 consecutive life sentences.

Guaderrama, who presided over the federal trial, ordered the gunman to serve his federal sentence at the ADX Florence supermax federal prison near Florence, Colorado.

However, the gunman remains in the Downtown El Paso County Jail in state custody as he awaits trial in the state's case.

- Aaron Martinez

