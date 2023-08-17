El Paso Walmart mass shooting capital murder case set to move forward after 4-year delay

A major step forward in the state case against the El Paso Walmart mass shooter is set to take place next month — more than four years after the shooting devastated the Borderland community.

A scheduling conference is planned for Monday, Sept. 11, in the state of Texas' case against Patrick Crusius, who is accused of fatally shooting 23 people and injuring dozens more during a racially-motived shooting on Aug. 3, 2019, at an El Paso Walmart.

The shooter from Allen, Texas, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to 90 federal charges stemming from the attack in federal court. He was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in early July.

Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama ordered the gunman to serve his federal sentence at the ADX Florence supermax federal prison near Florence, Colorado.

However, the shooter was turned over to state custody as the state case against him remains pending. The gunman is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown El Paso.

The scheduling conference could give El Pasoans a better idea of when the mass shooter will finally face trial in state court. The state case has been pending against the gunman since he was first indicted Sept. 12, 2019, by the El Paso District Attorney's Office. A trial date has not been set in the case.

Patrick Crusius appears in court

The hearing will be held in the 409th District Court at the Enrique Moreno Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Sam Medrano is presiding over the case.

During the conference, state prosecutors and defense attorneys will update the judge on where they stand preparing for the case and when they expect to be ready for trial.

The hearing could result in Medrano possibly scheduling the next hearings, deadlines for when prosecutors and defense need to have turned over all evidence and set a target date for the trial.

Medrano declined to comment on the case as it remains pending.

Judge Sam Medrano in the 409th district court swears in accused Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius during his arraignment Thursday, October, 10, 2019 in the 409th state District Court with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, stands accused of killing 22 and injuring 25 in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an East El Paso Walmart in the seventh deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and third deadliest in Texas.

Trial date up in air as state continues turning over evidence

Medrano has the final say in when the case will go to trial, but a delay may be necessary because of the large amount of evidence still being turned over by state prosecutors to defense attorneys.

There has been about one million pieces of evidence given to the defense team, including a large amount handed over just this week to his team, defense attorney Joe Spencer said.

"It has taken the DA's office more than four years to produce discovery and it still is not complete," Spencer said. "Once we get that discovery we need to organize it, categorize it and see if anything is missing. We are looking at over 1 million documents.

"All lawyers on this case, including the prosecutors, know if this discovery is not done correctly and complete we will be trying this case decades from now again and that does not serve the El Paso community or bring us closer to judicial finality which I would think we all want."

Discovery is the legal process where prosecutors and defense attorneys exchange all evidence which could be presented during the trial.

Spencer did not discuss any evidence that has been given to him and his team, nor did he go into details about the case because of a gag order issued by Medrano in the case. The gag order prevents prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses and anyone else directly connected with the case from discussing details of it publicly.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks speaks to the press after listening to the victim impact statements after Facundo Chavez's trial on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. An El Paso jury has returned a death penalty sentence for Chavez, who was convicted of killing El Paso Sheriff Deputy Peter Herrera during a 2019 traffic stop.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks has stated multiple times since he was appointed to lead the highest law enforcement seat in West Texas that his office will be ready to try the case when Medrano calls it to trial.

"I have committed that our office will be ready for trial whenever the judge sets the trial date," Hicks said. "That being said, I do not anticipate that the trial date will be anytime before the first of next year, so yes, we are still in the process of turning over various items of discovery to the defense team, but that process should be complete long before an anticipated trial date and will not impact our ability to move forward."

Hicks said the gag order prevents him to elaborate further on the issue.

Spencer questioned how Hicks can continue to say his office will be ready to try the case when Hicks' office continues to turn over evidence to defense attorneys.

"I think where we're heading is for a trial at some point, but we can't go to trial until the state complies with all its obligations of giving us all the discovery," Spencer said. "And that hasn't happened yet."

"It's disingenuous of the state to claim they're ready for trial when they have not produced all the discovery."

The gunman faces one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in state court.

Hicks is seeking the death penalty against the gunman.

If the trial is set beyond November 2024, a new district attorney could be trying the case. The district attorney's seat is up for election in 2024.

Hicks has not officially announced whether he is seeking election. Two candidates have already announced they will seek the seat. The case could be overseen by a fourth different district attorney in four years if Hicks doesn't return to the seat.

Long-time District Attorney Jaime Esparza, who did not seek reelection in 2020, and Yvonne Rosales, who resigned from the position amid controversy over her administration's handling of cases, including the Walmart case, oversaw the case prior to Hicks.

