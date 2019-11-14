El Paso Walmart reopens three months after mass shooting: 'These people need to go on'

EL PASO, Texas – A crowd gathered at daybreak outside the entrance of the Cielo Vista Walmart. It's been three months since customers were allowed inside their neighborhood store.

El Paso residents of all ages returned to the Walmart, where a horrific mass shooting took place on Aug. 3. Twenty-two people died in the parking lot and inside the Supercenter. Another two dozen were wounded in the massacre. As the store opened, multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Santa Clarita, California, high school.

An El Paso Strong banner was draped over the side the store and Walmart employees could be heard cheering inside the store. They clapped and greeted customers with a smile in their blue vests, handing out black El Paso Strong banners.

"I know it will be safe," Larry Ramirez, a customer from El Paso said. "These people (employees) need to go on."

'I love this store'

Store manager Robert Evans, credited with saving lives during the shooting, stood in the front of the store, greeting customers and holding a painting from the makeshift memorial, gifted to him by a local artist.

He gave a hug to 86-year-old Emma Gandara, who lost her friend, Angelina Silva-Englisbee, in the shooting. She arrived an hour before the store opened, eager to see the familiar faces of store employees who know her by name.

“I love this store,” she said. “I’ve been here all the time, and everybody is so friendly. We really didn’t need a lot of security because El Paso is so safe.”

Emma Gandara, 85, embraces Walmart store manager Robert Evans. She was a regular customer as was her good friend, 86-year-old Angelina “Angie” Silva-Englisbee, who was the second-eldest victim of a mass shooting on Aug. 3, 2019. More

Jordan Flores of El Paso said he missed a lot of fundraising efforts and vigils after the shooting.

"Me just being here, it’s the least I could do," he said.

He also bought a pair of gloves.

Sofia De Anda was visiting her hometown from Baltimore, buying a watch and Mexican candy she didn’t need.

“I hope the employees are OK," she said.

Flores was wowed by the response from the Walmart employees.

“It was unbelievable, the amount of warmth and comfort from the employees and associates was awe-inspiring.”

Maria Ortiz, 74, came to the store to shop for Christmas presents. She says she was sad about the people who lost their lives at store.

“Life goes on," she said. "Everyone heals one way or another.”

Some elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, could not be at the reopening, but shared support on social media.

"My heart is with the Cielo Vista Walmart staff and El Pasoans today," Escobar said on Twitter.

My heart is with the Cielo Vista Walmart staff and El Pasoans today.



We will forever honor the memory of the 22 lives that were taken, continue to care for the survivors, and never stop giving each other the love and strength needed to heal. #ElPasoStrong



Photo by M. Lambie pic.twitter.com/yzxwjWnkAt







— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) November 14, 2019

The doors opened to the public at 8:45 a.m., shortly after Evans, raised the United States flag, which has flown at half-staff atop the Cielo Vista Walmart store since the Aug. 3 shooting.

The mass shooting captured the nation's attention as the gunman, with connections to white supremacy, allegedly drove to El Paso to target Hispanic shoppers.