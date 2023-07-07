El Paso Walmart shooter given 90 life sentences for hate crimes

A federal court in Texas imposed 90 consecutive life sentences to the man who killed 23 people and injured 23 others in a xenophobia-inspired mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019.

Patrick Crusius had pleaded guilty in February to dozens of federal charges including hate crimes and was awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing hearing began on Wednesday, with survivors and victims’ family and friends confronting Crusius and reading victim statements in court.

Crusius will now face trial in Texas courts, where prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

Among U.S. Hispanics and immigrants, the 2019 massacre has become a key symbol of the dangers of radicalized xenophobia.

Crusius explicitly laid out his intentions in a 2,300 word manifesto that intertwined racial, ethnic and political bigotry with broader economic and environmental concerns.

The manifesto directly targeted “Mexicans” and “Hispanics” and said his attack would remove the “incentives” for more migrants to come to the United States.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.