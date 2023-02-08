El Paso Walmart shooter pleads guilty to federal charges

It took 1,285 days, but victims, their families and the Borderland community finally received some justice as the gunman who killed 23 people during a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart pleaded guilty.

Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty Wednesday to 90 charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting. The charges included 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, 22 counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The prosecutors recommended that Crusius receive 90 consecutive life sentences. The judge will consider sentencing in June.

The judge read each count, which included naming the 23 victims' names.

Crusius showed no emotion. As prosecutors described his actions on the morning of the shooting, Crusius nodded his head affirmatively.

He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit, a face covering and was handcuffed in front tied to a metal chain around his waist. He wore glasses and his brown hair was longer and unkempt. Face coverings were mandatory in the courtroom.

The hearing took place under unprecedented security with U.S. Marshals in black jackets stationed along hallways and men with dogs roving the courthouse grounds outside. Two U.S. Marshals stood behind the defendant as he sat at a table with his lawyers.

Those in attendance include family members of victims and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, who was mayor when the mass shooting occurred in 2019.

Walmart shooting victim family members arrive at the Albert Armendariz Sr. U.S. Federal Courthouse in El Paso, Texas on Feb. 8, 2023 on the day that Patrick Crusius, the shooting suspect, is expected to plead guilty to 90 federal charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019 shooting at Cielo Vista-area Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The defendant said he was 24 years old.

A crowd of 40 victims or family members of those who died in the shooting ‒ in the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse's largest courtroom.

The court in Downtown El Paso has been the site to some of the biggest trials in El Paso history, including proceedings against notorious drug cartel members.

Those who could not get a seat in the packed courtroom, which seats about 200 people, viewed the proceedings on television screens in an overflow room.

Crusius' guilty plea was accepted by U.S. District Court Judge David C. Guaderrama.

A federal security guard enters the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in El Paso on Wednesday. The defendant in the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that claimed 23 lives was set to plead guilty Wednesday.

Defense attorney Joe Spencer said that his client had wanted to take responsibility for the massacre since Aug. 3, 2019.

"We're glad that it's finally done, Spencer said. "And he's glad that it is finally done. There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences ..."

Spencer declined to comment further citing a gag order connected to the state district court case against the shooter.

The gag order issued prevents defense lawyers, prosecutors, witnesses, victims and family members from discussing the case.

Crusius faces life in prison after federal prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty.

A sentencing hearing is pending.

While the federal case is moving on to the next stage, state proceedings against Crusius are pending. A trial date has not been set and no hearings are scheduled, according to court records.

In state court, Crusius faces one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.

Walmart shooting was a day that rocked El Paso, Juárez and the nation

Crusius' plea comes three years, six months and five days after he drove from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb, on Aug. 3, 2019, to El Paso with a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the federal indictment.

Records show Crusius uploaded a racist tirade online before he began his shooting spree. He claimed in the online tirade that his attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

The devastating shooting spree began in the parking lot of the East El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. He then is accused of entering the store and continuing to gun down people, many of whom were shopping with their families.

The mass shooting left 23 people dead and dozens more injured. It is one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Shortly after the shooting, Crusius surrendered to law enforcement.

Since the shooting, annual memorials in El Paso have been held to honor the victims, including at Ponder Park, which is just blocks away from the site of the shooting.

An area outside the Walmart where the shooting took place is now home to the "Grand Candela" memorial that honors the victims.

A healing garden also was built to honor those killed. The El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial is at Ascarate Park in South-Central El Paso.

