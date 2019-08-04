El Paso Walmart shooting at Cielo Vista Mall: What we know about the number of victims, the suspect

EL PASO, Texas — At least 20 people were shot to death and 26 others were wounded after a lone gunman went on a shooting rampage Saturday morning at a Walmart store in this border city.

The suspect, identified by two law enforcement sources as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, is in custody. Authorities are investigating a possible online writing that could be linked to the suspect and could indicate that the shooting spree is hate crime.

Most of the victims were at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far.

20 dead, 26 wounded, Texas police say

Twenty people were shot to death and 26 others were wounded, officials said on Saturday. The Walmart was "at capacity," and at a mall across the parking lot, 1,000 to 3,000 people were shopping, Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news. Videos posted to social media show shoppers scrambling for cover, their hands raised.

Lone suspect in custody, hate crime investigated

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen says authorities are investigating a hate crime as among the possible motives. The suspect had posted a "manifesto" and the shooting was being investigated as a hate crime, Allen said. He gave no details about the contents of the manifesto. The alleged shooter was identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, according to two law enforcement officials. .

Trump on 'act of cowardice'; other politicians react

President Donald Trump called a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left 20 victims dead and many more wounded "an act of cowardice" Saturday evening. He earlier pledged the "total support" of the federal government in the wake of the mass shooting. Trump's tweet of support and sympathy were among many expressions of condolence and other emotions that federal officials shared Saturday in the hours following the massacre. Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar abruptly ended a town hall. Beto O'Rourke choked back tears. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – once again – called for an end to mass shootings.

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

\How to help: Donate blood, money

Blood donations are being accepted for patients in critical condition Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S. Mesa Hills Drive and 133 N. Zaragoza Road in El Paso. Donations are also being accepted at 1200 Commerce Dr in Las Cruces. The Mesa Hills and Zaragoza locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. To make an appointment, go to bloodhero.com or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment to donate. Donations are being accepted by the El Paso Community Foundation for the victims of the shooting. EPCF will waive administrative and credit card fees for all donations.

El Paso Walmart employee describes the scene when the shooting began

Wal-Mart employee Leslie Diaz talks about the moments the shooting began at the store located near Cielo Vista Mall.

