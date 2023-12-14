El Paso Water Citizens Academy offers opportunity to learn water management operations

In the arid landscape of El Paso, where water is a precious resource, the importance of sustainable water management cannot be overstated. As we grapple with the challenges of a growing community, fostering informed and engaged citizens becomes paramount for our community's future.

The El Paso Water Citizens Academy emerges as a beacon, offering a unique opportunity for community members to immerse themselves in water management operations, from supply plans to infrastructure needs. At the heart of this initiative lies a commitment to educating and empowering individuals poised to advocate for El Paso’s water future.

The Citizens Academy is not merely a program; it is a dynamic platform that invites participants to delve into the complexities of water treatment, distribution, quality, and environmental stewardship. Participants gain a firsthand understanding of the processes that sustain our community through behind-the-scenes tours of El Paso Water's facilities, from cutting-edge laboratories to water treatment plants.

The El Paso Water Citizens Academy uses a holistic approach, covering a spectrum of topics, including the region’s history, general operations, stormwater management, wastewater treatment, and the broader conversation of water resources.

Through special presentations by El Paso Water employees, experts and interactive discussions with utility executives, participants develop a comprehensive knowledge base that addresses the challenges and solutions that define our existing water landscape and infrastructure needs.

The commitment required — one Friday morning per month over five months — is a small investment that yields profound returns. Beyond the classroom, the program encourages networking and relationship-building among participants, growing a community of well-informed individuals committed to understanding the water challenges facing El Paso.

Armed with this newfound knowledge, participants are equipped to contribute meaningfully to discussions surrounding water management and are prepared to champion initiatives that drive change within our community.

The call for applications for the 2024 El Paso Water Citizens Academy is an invitation to those who envision themselves as catalysts for positive change. By submitting a cover letter expressing their motivation and a resume to publicaffairs@epwater.org by Dec. 22, 2023, individuals can take the first step toward becoming informed advocates for sustainable water practices.

In a region where the challenges of water scarcity and infrastructure needs are becoming increasingly pronounced, initiatives like the El Paso Water Citizens Academy are vital stepping stones toward a resilient and sustainable future. Investing in the education and empowerment of our community’s leaders lays the foundation for a legacy of responsible water management that will endure for generations. The time to act is now, and the El Paso Water Citizens Academy allows individuals to be a part of the solution to one of our most pressing challenges.

Damon Crossland is the owner of Crossland Coverage, a retail insurance agency founded in 2005 that serves the El Paso and Southern New Mexico Regions. Crossland participated in the inaugural El Paso Water Citizens Academy in 2023.

