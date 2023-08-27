El Paso woman accused of DWI manslaughter in highway crash that killed San Elizario woman

A suspected intoxicated driver hit an SUV from behind, causing it to roll in a crash that killed a woman early Saturday on the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said.

Cassandra Yolanda Hernandez, 26, of El Paso, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. She is being held under a bond of $251,000 at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, police said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the César Chávez Border Highway (Loop 375) near the Zaragoza Exit.

Hernandez was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic eastbound at a high speed when she hit a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe from behind, causing the Tahoe to then crash into the right-side guardrail, roll and slam into a large metal pole, police said in a news release.

The Tahoe's front passenger, Alondra Soriano Rojas, 40, of San Elizario, died at the scene, police said.

The Tahoe's driver, Dulce Rivera Soriano, 37, of El Paso, and rear passenger, Paloma Soriano, 34, of San Elizario, were taken to Del Sol Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

After the impact, the Sonic spun around and came to a stop before catching fire. Police officers responding to the scene arrested Hernandez on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter.

Police officials said that alcohol and speed are suspected of being factors in the fatal crash. There have been 52 traffic-related deaths on El Paso's streets and highways this year compared with 46 deaths at this time last year, according to Police Department statistics.

'Too many people are killed on our roads each year'

With the Labor Day holiday approaching, the El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation remind drivers not to drink and drive.

Over the course of a year, a person is killed every 7 hours and 17 minutes in Texas because of alcohol-related traffic crashes, TxDOT said.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will increase traffic enforcement to find intoxicated drivers this week through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4.

The increased enforcement comes as a new Texas law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1 requiring persons convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support if they kill a parent with young children, TxDOT said.

"Too many people are killed on our roads each year — especially during holidays — due to impaired driving. These crashes are inexcusable and 100% preventable," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a statement. "If you spend time with friends or family and decide to drink, make the right decision and plan ahead for a sober ride by taking a rideshare, taxi, public transit or designated driver."

