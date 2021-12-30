El Paso woman arrested in Christmas hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

A 64-year-old woman sought in connection with a fatal Christmas Day hit-and-run was arrested Wednesday by police.

Carmen Ofelia De Los Santos was arrested in the fatal accident that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Laramie Fowler, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Fowler was riding a 2005 Honda CBR-600RR motorcycle about 4:45 p.m. on George Dieter Drive at Rex Baxter Drive near Vista Del Sol Drive at a high speed when he went over a hill, officials said.

De Los Santos was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to make a left turn onto Rex Baxter Drive.

Fowler tried to avoid the Elantra when the car turned in front of him by laying down the bike, officials said.

However, he was hit by the car as he was sliding on the roadway.

De Los Santos allegedly then exited her vehicle, walked around the car, got back into it and fled the scene, officials said.

Fowler was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the woman.

El Paso police released this photo of a woman in a green sweater suspected in the fatal Christmas Day hit-and-run that led to the death of a motorcyclist on George Dieter Drive and Rex Baxter Drive.

A photo was released of a woman wearing a green sweater and the car.

An investigation led to police identifying De Los Santos as the driver of the car, officials said.

De Los Santos was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of accident involving death.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Jail records do not show if she has posted bail.

