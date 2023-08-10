El Paso woman injured at Northeast home dies in suspected homicide

The death of a 40-year-old woman about a month after she was found injured in a Northeast home is being investigated as a homicide, El Paso police officials said Thursday.

Daniela Courtney Woodworth was found with serious injuries shortly after 6 a.m. on June 27 at a house in the 5600 block of Prince Edward Avenue near Andress High School, police said.

Woodworth was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries on July 24, according to police and an obituary. She is survived by three sons and a daughter.

The types of injuries and a cause of death have not been disclosed. The death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Woodworth's death may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

