El Paso wrong-way driver on I-10 freeway nearly crashes, arrested on DWI charge

A suspected drunken driver going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in El Paso nearly smashed into a semitruck over the weekend, a prosecutor said.

El Paso police arrested Emily Bronstein Chavez on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with a vehicle and resisting arrest on Sunday after stopping her on the freeway, according to jail records and a teleconference bond hearing.

Chavez, 39, is accused of dangerously driving in the wrong direction on I-10 at about 7 a.m. Sunday, Assistant District Attorney Javier Saucedo said at an online bond hearing Tuesday.

Police chasing Chavez attempted to stop her and pulled up next to her car as she was driving on the freeway shoulder, Saucedo said.

Saucedo added that Chavez nearly collided with a semitrailer and crossed several lanes of traffic before she finally stopped.

Police reported that Chavez appeared intoxicated, had slurred speech and trouble keeping her balance, the prosecutor said, citing a criminal complaint.

She allegedly threw a glass bottle of coffee, kicked at officers and refused to take a field sobriety test before she was restrained.

Chavez moved to El Paso from California a few weeks ago, according to testimony during Tuesday's bond hearing. She is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on a total bond of $15,000.

Magistrate Judge Penny Hamilton declined to reduce the bond amount, citing public safety concerns, the nature of the crime and other factors.

