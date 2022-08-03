El Pasoans remember Walmart mass shooting victims through prayer, 'Amor Eterno'

The morning sun shone on black crosses, each painted with the name of one of the 23 victims.

Community members carried them in solemn procession to the thrum of a single drum and planted them in a semi-circle in a park that for months in the wake of the shooting was home to a makeshift memorial of photos and flowers and mementos.

Through testimony, prayer and song at Ponder Park, El Pasoans remembered those killed in the Walmart mass shooting on Aug. 3, 2019.

"We were witnesses to the terrible consequences of hate," said Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso in a prayer spoken in English and Spanish.

The bishop asked for healing for those in El Paso and Juárez hurt in the tragedy: More than two dozen people were wounded in the mass shooting and many others live with the emotional trauma of what they saw, what they heard, who they lost.

It was one of several memorials held Wednesday in remembrance of one of the deadliest attacks on Hispanics in U.S. history. A white man from a Dallas suburb drove 10 hours to an El Paso Walmart popular with shoppers and opened fire on a Saturday morning. He posted a hate-filled diatribe online minutes ahead of his attack, ranting about an "invasion" of Hispanics in Texas and echoing ideas popular with white supremacists. The majority of the victims he targeted were Mexican American or Mexican nationals.

The prayers and testimonies shared at Ponder Park were imbued with anger and calls to action on guns, warnings about the deadly consequences of racism and pleas to end white supremacism.

The memorial drew about 150 people. Women in the red shirts of the anti-gun group Moms Demand Action gathered in the narrow shade of one of the park's few trees. Others wore "Ni Uno Mas" T-shirts calling for "not one more" person killed by gun violence. A few families sat on the grass and coaxed their young children into silence with snacks.

Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights, which organized the anniversary memorial, called out the racist language invoked by the gunman, who was arrested across the street from Ponder Park, not far from the Walmart. The language the gunman used mimicked words used by then-President Donald Trump, Garcia said.

"This was not a random attack," Garcia said. "This was a racist terrorist attack motivated by white supremacism."

People hold crosses with victims' names at Border Network for Human Rights, #ElPasoFirme Community Memorial: A Call to Action Against White Supremacy, Racism and Xenophobia service at Ponder Park in East El Paso on August 3, 2022, the third anniversary of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting.

Guillermo Glenn, a longtime El Paso activist for immigrant rights, was at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall that morning in 2019, shopping for dog food, when the gunman opened fire. When the shooting stopped, Glenn, 78 years old at the time, ran from the back of the store to the front to help haul out the wounded.

Glenn spoke at Ponder Park before a backdrop of U.S. and Mexico flags and a miniature Statue of Liberty.

"Vi el gran pánico de la gente," he said, recalling the day of the tragedy. "I saw the great panic of the people. I saw the people bleeding. It's a tragedy, a massacre, that I will never forget. The blood I saw, the bodies I found — it's something that should never happen. This type of weapon, that is still legal in Texas, is still being sold. This same type of weapon killed the children in Uvalde. This same type of weapon killed the people shopping in Buffalo. No one should have to experience this."

Pastor Michael Grady of the Prince of Peace Christian Fellowship in El Paso relived the morning he got a call from his wife that his daughter, Michelle, had been shot at Walmart. He drove to the store in disbelief and anguish, begging God to spare his daughter.

"I was too afraid to weep," he said.

Doves are released at the Border Network for Human Rights, #ElPasoFirme Community Memorial: A Call to Action Against White Supremacy, Racism and Xenophobia service at Ponder Park in East El Paso on Aug. 3, 2022 in remembrance of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting.

His daughter has undergone 15 surgeries and is still recovering. He drew a direct line from the racist rhetoric of politicians, including Trump, to the tragedy that nearly took his daughter's life. And Grady, who is African American, said his family has had to confront racism even within the El Paso community: People still say to him, 'Oh, a Black person got shot at Walmart?'

"We will never forget," he said. "These crosses behind us represent those who were taken. We like to say they were lost but they were murdered — intentionally murdered because of the hatred that comes from the highest levels of leadership."

At 10:39 a.m., at the hour and minute when the massacre began, Garcia read aloud the names of each person killed, and the crowd echoed Grady's refrain with every name: "We will never forget."

Then Aaron Palacios, a local impersonator of the late Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel, stepped onto the grass dressed in a white satin suit and yellow shirt pinned with a crystal brooch. The chords began of Amor Eterno, a beloved tune often dedicated to loved ones laid to rest,and nearly everyone took out a cellphone to begin recording.

Twenty-three doves were released, flapping their wings toward the sky, as Palacios crooned the mournful song in Spanish.

"How I wish," he sang, "that you were still alive, that your eyes had never closed... Eternal and unforgettable love."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso honors Walmart mass shooting victims at Ponder Park memorial