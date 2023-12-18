Here’s how El Paso's water desalination works

At the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Desalination Plant, rows of reverse osmosis membranes, layered in tubes, filter brackish water into concentrate and permeate, creating as much as 27.5 million gallons of potable water each day.

As the future of El Paso increasingly hinges on an abundant and affordable supply of water, the city’s water utility is planning to convert millions of gallons more of the salty groundwater that pools beneath the city into drinkable tap water.

El Paso Water since 2007 has operated the largest inland water desalination plant in the world, which supplies around 5% of the roughly 40 billion gallons of water that El Pasoans use annually.

However, the utility is planning to boost average household water bills by $3.54 per month starting next year, and it plans to use some of that extra cash from customers to fund a big expansion at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant. The project would boost production capacity up to 33 million gallons of potable water per day from 27.5 million gallons today.

Amid an ongoing drought in the El Paso region that forecasters say will persist for the foreseeable future, the desalination plant’s expansion is part of El Paso Water’s big-picture goal to create a larger “drought-proof” supply of water. El Paso’s usual water sources include two underground aquifers on either side of the Franklin Mountains, and water that originates in the mountains of southern Colorado and flows into the Rio Grande in El Paso.

But the utility can’t overpump the aquifers, and river flows can change year to year.

“The Colorado River, it is under siege. Everybody wants the river, there are drought conditions, and there are areas that are not going to get enough water to provide for growth,” said Scott Reinert, water resources manager for El Paso Water, as he drew a contrast between El Paso and other water-scarce communities in the western U.S. that also rely on river-supplied water. “They do need drought proof supplies, and de-salting groundwater is a drought-proof supply.”

At the desalination plant, off of Montana Avenue near El Paso International Airport, loud pumps whir inside the sunlit facility as operators first flow water through two sets of micron-scale mesh filters that screen out objects as small as a human white blood cell. After that, the utility pushes the water through metallic pipes into dozens of cylinders, which house the “membranes” that chemically pull salt from the water.

The first filter for brackish water is a steel mesh sand strainer that removes particles larger than 25 microns.

Minerals in the salty water have a positive charge, and the paper-like membrane material is also positively charged. The membrane expels the minerals in the water, similar to how two magnet ends pushed together repel each other, said Hector Sepulveda, the superintendent of the desalination plant.

“Think of your coffee filter. That’s just like any mechanical separation. That’s not what this is,” Sepulveda said of the plant’s reverse osmosis treatment process. Instead, the removal of contaminants “is actually happening on a molecular cation basis.”

If you drill deep enough into virtually any aquifer, you’re likely to find salty water. But El Paso has an abundance of brackish water – which is about one-tenth as salty as seawater – largely because of the local geology. Near the Franklin Mountains, the ground is made up of lighter sand and gravel. Further east, the ground has more clay that impedes the flow of groundwater, Reinert said.

Closer to the Rio Grande, there’s “a moving system. The sediments are larger, there are sands and gravels, and the water is fresher closer to the Franklins,” Reinert said, adding that groundwater becomes saltier beneath the eastern parts of El Paso County, especially east of Loop 375.

Scott Reinert, water resources manager at El Paso Water, stands in the control room of the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Desalination Plant.

“We built the plant where the water is salty,” he said.

The Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District also operates a smaller reverse osmosis plant off of Horizon Boulevard that treats brackish water. It’s been operating since 2000, and voters there in 2012 agreed to issue bonds to expand the plant, which today has the capacity to produce up to 3.3 million gallons of freshwater each day, according to the Texas Water Development Board.

But while desalination provides another key source of potable water in El Paso, it comes at a relatively high cost.

For El Paso Water, non-salty groundwater is the cheapest, simplest source of water to access. When utility operators pump fresh groundwater, which accounts for over half of the city’s water supply, most of the time the water requires little treatment beyond adding some chlorine. As a result, El Paso Water spends a rate of 46 cents per 1,000 gallons of treated non-brackish groundwater that it produces.

Meanwhile, water that flows through the Rio Grande into El Paso provides about 40% of the city’s supply, but it requires more treatment to remove bacteria or animal matter that enters the water from the riverbank, for example. It costs El Paso Water about 92 cents to treat 1,000 gallons of river water, roughly double the cost of producing non-brackish groundwater.

Producing desalinated water costs EP Water about $1.53 per 1,000 gallons, which is 66% costlier than river water. That’s a major reason why other arid cities, such as Tucson or Albuquerque, haven’t built their own desalination water treatment plants, Reinert said.

Still, desalinated water is far cheaper than El Paso Water’s alternative long-term option of importing water from Dell City about 90 miles east of El Paso, which would cost about $9.20 per 1,000 gallons, according to El Paso Water.

Beyond the cost, desalination presents another big challenge: What do you do with the salty waste?

“Building a desal plant to this scale, one of the biggest issues is going to be ‘What do you do with the concentrate?’” Sepulveda said. “You just can’t put it out there, because it’s going to affect the environment negatively.”

Hector Sepúlveda, superintendent at El Paso Water’s Kay Bailey Hutchinson Desalination Plant, stands in front of the five pumps and reverse osmosis membrane units that produce about 27.5 million gallons of fresh water each day.

Environmental organizers in Corpus Christi for years have fought with the Port of Corpus Christi and local leaders in the coastal city, who have sought to combat drought and supply water to industrial facilities there by building seawater desalination plants. But development of any desal facility there has been stalled for years, in part because both activists and the Environmental Protection Agency challenged plans to dump the facility’s concentrated waste into Corpus Christi Bay, arguing the saline water would hurt the area’s aquatic ecosystem.

El Paso Water pumps brackish groundwater into the desalination plant, and it converts 83% of that volume into fresh water. The rest is an extremely salty effluent, which the utility pipes 22 miles away from the plant to a facility in northeast El Paso County, where it injects the salty waste underground.

But the utility is exploring new ideas for how to handle the brine. At a facility next door to the Hutchison plant, different private companies have tried for nearly a decade to take some of the concentrate waste from the desalination plant, and produce from it minerals to sell, such as gypsum, and also freshwater that it would sell back to El Paso Water.

The facility – which has had different owners but is currently run by an entity called UWCMC – is scheduled to start operating in 2025. If the company can get the site up-and-running, it could sell 1 billion gallons of freshwater annually to El Paso Water at a rate of $2.75 per 1,000 gallons.

“From our standpoint, when they take whatever portion of our concentrated brine and make products out of it, and then they return the drinking water back to us, that becomes part of the water supply,” John Balliew, CEO of El Paso, said in an interview. However, he called the venture “experimental” and said the utility is waiting to see if the process works.

“If this program is successful, then it would help not only El Paso, but other communities who want to do desalination plants have some mechanism of dealing with this concentrate,” Balliew said. “So, to the extent that it works, we’ll take advantage of it.”

