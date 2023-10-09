El Rey shooting, Luis Lorenzo's loved ones protest

MILWAUKEE - Loved ones of Luis Lorenzo on Sunday gathered in protest outside the grocery store on Milwaukee's south side where he was shot and killed in 2022.

Ivy Rodriguez, Lorenzo's sister, said the protest was planned to raise awareness about the case and call for justice.

"I want to remind everyone that El Rey has the blood of my brother on their hands, and we just want justice," she said. "I don't want this situation to be forgotten."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lorenzo and two security guards, Anthony Nolden and Enoch Wilson, were involved in the shooting outside El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office last year determined no charges would be issued.

The district attorney said the security guard who shot Lorenzo acted in self-defense, and the report said it all started when Lorenzo walked into the store with a shoulder bag, which was not allowed.

The report from the district attorney's office said Nolden tried to stop Lorenzo from walking in, and the two began to argue. Nolden then called Wilson.

Lorenzo "squared up" to fight, the district attorney said. Nolden then pepper-sprayed Lorenzo, Lorenzo shot Nolden, killing him, and then fired at Wilson. Wilson then shot and killed Lorenzo, an act of self-defense according to the district attorney's report.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Lorenzo's family, though, has argued he was profiled and was also defending himself.

A prior conviction prevented Lorenzo from carrying a gun, and he was wanted at the time of the shooting for failing to appear on felony drug dealing charges.