El Rio Bravo baking Chiefs cakes ahead of The Big Game

TechCrunch

Everbridge, a critical event management (CEM) software company, is going private in a $1.5 billion all-cash deal that will see it taken over by private equity giant Thoma Bravo. Founded in 2002 initially as 3N Global, Everbridge helps governments and enterprises from across the industrial spectrum respond to emergency situations -- this includes risk intelligence to help asses the threat landscape around where employees live or travel, as well as mass-notification tools to effectively communicate critical messaging during severe weather or terrorist attacks. Everbridge went public on the Nasdaq in 2016, with its shares hitting an all-time high in September 2021 -- the company reached a market cap of $6.4 billion, but this dropped by more than two-thirds within four months.