El Salvador's president-elect mocks 'Fox & Friends' with '2 Mexican countries' tweet

El Salvador's president-elect Nayib Bukele mocked Fox News for an error in an on-screen graphic that said President Donald Trump would cut off aid to "3 Mexican countries."

"The Presidents of 2 Mexican countries #FoxandFriends," Bukele, 37, tweeted with a photo of himself shaking hands with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ed Henry apologized on air shortly after the error appeared in the show's chyron on Sunday morning. The graphic referred to Trump's announcement that he would cut humanitarian aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for failing to stop migrants traveling to the U.S. southern border.

"We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show," Henry said. "We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error – it never should’ve happened."

The Presidents of 2 mexican countries #FoxandFriends pic.twitter.com/n4P8YbGaDS — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 1, 2019

Bukele, whose grandparents emigrated to El Salvador from Palestine, was elected president in February. His five-year term begins on June 1. He said he hopes the aid will resume and increase after he takes office.

Sobre el anuncio del Presidente @realDonaldTrump de suspender la ayuda a El Salvador, esperamos que esta se reanude e incluso incremente al entrar el nuevo Gobierno.



Hasta ahora, todos nuestros proyectos han sido acompañados y hay mucho entusiasmo por el cambio en nuestro país.



— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2019

