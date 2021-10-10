El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nelson Renteria
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nelson Renteria

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.

Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on Sept. 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorize the cryptocurrency as legal tender https://www.reuters.com/technology/one-month-el-salvadors-bitcoin-use-grows-headaches-persist-2021-10-07. But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May.

The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said.

"So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said the veterinary hospital would services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador's bitcoin use grows but headaches persist

    It's been a month since El Salvador became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender.While more people in the Central American nation are adopting the cryptocurrency, its rollout has been far from smooth.Only a fraction of businesses have taken a bitcoin payment and technical problems have plagued the government's cryptocurrency app - Chivo.The government says about three million people have downloaded the app but few use it on a daily basis.Some have reported irregularities with transactions and attempts of stolen identity.According to the Salvadoran Foundation for Economic and Social Development, just 12% of consumers have used Bitcoin.Financial analyst Luis Membreno puts it down to fears about the currency's unpredictability."The same day that El Salvador implemented bitcoin as a national currency, it fell sharply and then reached 40,000 dollars. It has been recovering, but the Salvadoran people have lost confidence in bitcoin because the volatility that was being talked about became a reality. If bitcoin had risen at that time, the population would have seen that it had an advantage, and it would have been accepted."In a country where one fifth of families depend on remittances from abroad - the need to send money cheaply and quickly is obvious.President Nayib Bukele has thrown his weight behind Bitcoin as the solution and is hoping Salvadorans living in the U.S. will adopt it.So far, 30 bitcoin ATMs to send remittances have been installed in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.Bukele says around $2 million is being sent via the Chivo app daily.That's still pennies compared to the $6 billion worth of annual remittances the country receives.Most of which still comes via money transfers.

  • SEC Approves Volt Equity’s Crypto Stock ETF

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to provide investors with exposure to publicly traded companies with exposure to bitcoin. According to a prospectus filed Oct. 1, the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF will track the performance of so-called “Bitcoin Industry Revolution Companies” – publicly listed companies that either hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin, like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), or that make a majority of their profits through mining or building mining equipment, like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The SEC’s approval of the fund, which will trade under the ticker BTCR, comes just days after the regulator delayed its decision on four bitcoin ETFs – GlobalX, WidsomTree, Kryptoin, and Valkyrie – to late November at the earliest.

  • Buterin Calls Mandatory Acceptance of Bitcoin in El Salvador Counter to Crypto’s ‘Ideals of Freedom’

    The Ethereum co-founder’s comments appear to refer to an article in El Salvador’s Bitcoin law, but in reality, the requirement for merchants to accept bitcoin is not that clear.

  • Crypto remittances are a lifeline for the world’s most vulnerable

    Cryptocurrency remittances are a lifeline for Afghans after the abrupt U.S. withdrawal led to Western Union temporarily ceasing operations and banks in the country severely limiting withdrawals. As regulators in remittance source countries like the U.S. and U.K. turn their sights on crypto, they should remember how indispensable those currencies are to some of the world’s most vulnerable people. Crypto will become increasingly indispensable as the local currency -- in Afghanistan and elsewhere -- becomes not only difficult to access but unreliable as a store of value.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month

    Independent advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet later this month to make recommendations on booster doses of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, the agency said on Friday. The meetings, on October 20-21, are scheduled a week after advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weigh in on the need for booster doses of the two vaccines.

  • Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsible for defamatory postings

    The Australian government is considering a range of measures that would make social media companies more responsible for defamatory material published on their platforms, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said on Sunday. "We expect a stronger position from the platforms," Fletcher said in an interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "For a long time, they've been getting away with not taking any responsibility in relation to content published on their sites." Intensifying a debate over the country's libel and defamation laws, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday called social media "a coward's palace https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07", saying platforms should be treated as publishers when defamatory comments by unidentified people are posted.

  • China limits investments in cryptocurrency mining

    China has put cryptocurrency mining on a 'negative list' that could limit or ban investment in the technology.

  • Central Bankers Are Spooked by Signs That Inflation Is Lingering for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Many central banks are starting to withdraw the emergency stimulus they introduced to fend off last year’s pandemic recession.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for

  • Mexico, US creating new security framework

    High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States on Friday laid out the outlines of a new security framework that replaces an earlier one created more than a decade ago. (Oct. 8)

  • Wall Street Could Get Four Bitcoin Futures ETFs by Month-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtAfter years of waiting for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF, the crypto community may finally get as many as four products in a matter o

  • Buying bitcoin or any other crypto is a huge leap of faith and you don’t want to be the ‘greater fool’

    Investors in cryptocurrencies exhibit breathtaking leaps of faith that make stock buyers look like they never take risks. This isn’t to say that leaps of faith aren’t required to trust that companies won’t cheat shareholders. In the process, the Fed’s balance sheet has ballooned from $800 billion in 2006 to more than $8 trillion.

  • Bitcoin—not gold—is the new inflation hedge, says JPMorgan

    A Thursday report by JPMorgan affirmed that institutional investors see Bitcoin as a better inflation hedge than gold.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Grow Your Portfolio

    Cryptocurrencies have flourished in 2021, but it is still early in the game and there are still plenty of opportunities to invest.

  • The spending life of teens: Nike, Chipotle and Snapchat

    A new survey of 10,000 U.S. teenagers show Nike, Chipotle and Snapchat are among their favorite brands.

  • Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

    Providing an improved customer experience is propelling this health and wellness business to new heights.

  • Japan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes

    Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Sunday he won't seek to change the country's taxes on capital gains and dividends for now as he intends to pursue other steps for better wealth distribution, such as raising wages of medical workers. Kishida, who has vowed to rectify wealth disparities, had previously said reviewing those taxes would be an option in addressing income gaps. Kishida took the top job in the world's third-largest economy on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who had seen his support undermined by surging COVID-19 infections.

  • ChemoCentryx's drug gets U.S. FDA nod for treating rare autoimmune disease

    (Reuters) -ChemoCentryx Inc said on Friday the U.S. health agency approved its lead drug for treating a rare, fatal autoimmune disease, sending the biopharmaceutical company's shares up by more than 70%. The drug, avacopan, which will be available under brand name Tavneos in the next few weeks, will have a wholesale price of between $150,000 and $200,000 per patient per year, Chief Executive Thomas Schall told Reuters. The drug works by blocking the activity of a protein called C5a receptor, which is responsible for causing numerous inflammatory diseases.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • Volunteers plant trees in Armada after EF-1 tornado

    Volunteers plant trees in Armada after EF-1 tornado

  • Volunteers helping feed the hungry in Missoula County

    Volunteers gathered Friday to package and distribute 90,000 meals yo give to those in the Missoula community who need it the most.