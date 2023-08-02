El Salvador blocks gang members from leaving entire region

Some of the officers in the Cabanas department as gang members are blocked from leaving the area - Twitter/NayibBukele

El Salvador’s police and soldiers have fenced off an entire region in a clampdown on ruthless gang activity.

Over 7,000 soldiers and 1,000 police officers have established a security fence around the entire central Cabanas department with the aim of blocking gang members from leaving, thereby disrupting supply chains.

President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter that Cabanas had “become the place with the largest number of terrorist cells”, where gang members were concealing themselves in the countryside.

He said that the measures should not be lifted until “all the criminals” were apprehended.

Mr Bukele urged locals and tourists to continue as normal.

Lorries filled with soldiers were seen travelling across the region, according to reports, including in the towns of Tejutepeque and Ilobasco.

The agricultural region of Cabanas covers an area of over 1,000 sq km (390 sq miles) and is home to more than 160,000 people.

More than 70,000 gangsters have been detained in El Salvador since March 2022 when a state of emergency was declared in response to a spike in gang-related murders.

Mr Bukele has rounded up two per cent of the country’s adult population and built the largest prison in the Americas.

But the swathe of arrests has also seen people with no clear link to gangs swept off the streets.

Concerns are also growing following a recent move by the Central American nation’s lawmakers to allow mass trials.

Up to 900 people could now be tried together if they are accused of being members of the same criminal group.

The legislation also increased prison time for those found to be gang leaders from 45 years to 60 years.

Under the state of emergency, the number of people waiting for months to go to trial is rising.

El Salvador is seen as one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

