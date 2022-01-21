El Salvador to give crypto loans to local entrepreneurs

Teuta Franjkovic
·1 min read

The government of El Salvador has announced it wants to give approximately $10m in crypto loans to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs).

According to El Salvador’s National Commission for Micro and Small Enterprises (Conamype) president, Paul Steiner, the loans to Conamype will be offered by Acumen – a Solana-based lending and borrowing platform.

He explained 86% of the companies in El Salvador operate in the informal sector and do not have access to banking services.

“Of that percentage, 98% rely on unregistered lenders offering loans at annual interest rates of 2,300%, on average,” he said.

“They are loan sharks charging between 20% and 25% per month. That is what we want to avoid.”

Steiner also added the government has started negotiating with Acumen last year after Bitcoin was approved as legal tender in the country.

He also confirmed that, along with these talks, the government plans to cooperate with other crypto lending platforms looking to provide loans to Salvadoran SMEs.

“If signed, the agreements could total $200m,” he added.

He went on to explain that Acumen plans first to convert crypto to stablecoins – USDC or Tether – and then send US dollars to Conamype, which will deliver dollars to Salvadoran SMEs and entrepreneurs through the state-owned bank Banco Hipotecario.

“Vice versa, Salvadorans will pay capital and interests in US dollars and the government will return US dollars to Acumen,” Steiner said.

Conamype plans to allocate financing to local informal entrepreneurs and self-employed workers. Acumen’s project manager, Andrea Gomez, added the annual interest rate will hover around 6% to 7%, although it could reach up to 10%.

According to Gomez, Acumen currently has 15,000 users and was authorised as a lender by the Central Bank of El Salvador in November 2021.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • How Much Money You Should Keep in Your Standard Savings Account, According to Experts

    If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one such token. If you were bold enough to invest $100 in SHIB coin at its founding in August 2020, your position would be worth a jaw-dropping $5.9 million today. Keep reading to learn more about Shiba Inu.

  • Here’s what credit score you’ll likely need to get the lowest rate on a personal loan

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. You’ve probably seen the low personal loan rates advertised recently, and might be wondering: How do I get that personal loan for 5-6%, or could I even get that? Or maybe you’re simply just curious: What is a personal loan anyway?

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Zillow December 2021-December 2022 Home Value & Sale Forecast

    Existing home sales are expected to continue growing through 2022, while annual home value growth is likely to peak and plateau in the early months of 2022. The post Zillow December 2021-December 2022 Home Value & Sale Forecast appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • 5 things you should know about “free” at-home covid tests

    To get Americans cheaper tests, the federal government now plans to have insurance companies pay for them. The Biden administration announced Jan. 10 that every person with private insurance can get full coverage for eight rapid tests a month. You can either get one without any out-of-pocket expense from retail pharmacies that are part of an insurance company’s network or buy it at any store and get reimbursed by the insurer.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Stimulus Check Update: President Biden Feels Strongly About Providing This Stimulus Money in 2022

    On Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, President Joe Biden spoke at a press conference about a wide range of issues -- including legislation he would like to see passed by Congress in 2022. At his Wednesday press conference, Biden spoke about Build Back Better, a large-scale piece of legislation based on his campaign promises that the president has been hoping to get Congress to pass for months. Biden indicated there are "two really big components that I feel strongly about," and went on to explain that "one is the childcare tax credit."

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinat

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.