El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanoes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCOS ALEMÁN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, El Salvador (AP) — At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

The pilot project has inspired a rash of volcano emojis from President Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender in September, and promises of cheap, renewable energy for so-called bitcoin “mining.” Such operations, including ones industrial in scale, have been harshly criticized elsewhere in the world for the massive amounts of electricity they use and the resulting carbon footprint.

Bukele and others say El Salvador’s geothermal resources — generating electricity from high-pressure steam produced by the volcano’s subterranean heat — could be a solution. But the picture in the tiny Central American country is more complicated.

“We don’t spend resources that contaminate the environment, we don’t depend on oil, we don’t depend on natural gas, on any resource that isn’t renewable,” Daniel Álvarez, president of the Rio Lempa Hydroelectric Executive Commission, which oversees the plant, said during a tour Friday.

Cheap power and a supportive government are the two critical factors for attracting bitcoin mining operations, said Brandon Arvanaghi, a bitcoin mining consultant.

Two years ago, China provided about three-quarters of all the electricity used for crypto mining, with operations flocking to take advantage of its cheap hydroelectric power. But the government began restricting mining and in September declared all transactions involving bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies illegal.

That has led to a scramble to set up mining operations in other countries.

It would appear to be fortuitous for Bukele, who shocked the nation and many around the world with his announcement last summer that bitcoin would become legal tender beside the U.S. dollar in El Salvador. The president sold the plan in part as a way for Salvadorans living overseas — mostly in the U.S.— to send money home to their families more cheaply. It also made him a darling of the bitcoin world.

But the launch has been rocky. The digital wallet Salvadorans were expected to use to perform basic transactions had a glitchy rollout. Some users said they just wanted the $30 the government offered as an incentive. There continue to be concerns that the digital currency, which touts being controlled by no government, will invite criminal activity.

So far, the United States has been a big winner in attracting more bitcoin mining operations, especially the state of Texas, which has bountiful renewable energy and a de-regulated market.

Bitcoin mining in El Salvador would appear to have a supportive government in Bukele, but cheap electricity is so far just a promise.

El Salvador imports about one-fifth to one-quarter of its electricity. The rest of production is divided among hydroelectric, geothermal and plants fired by fossil fuels.

Geothermal accounts for about a quarter of the country’s energy. El Salvador has 23 volcanoes.

“When you add these renewable sources like these vast abundant areas, a ton of renewable sources and a friendly regime it can be very attractive and El Salvador may very well fit that model,” Arvanaghi said.

Right now, El Salvador’s electricity is not considered particularly cheap.

The website GlobalPetrolPrices.com, which publishes retail energy prices around the world, puts electric costs to households and businesses in El Salvador well above the global average.

Arvanaghi said that bitcoin mining incentivizes the expansion of renewable energy production by providing high demand for cheap power and that miners have shown themselves to be willing to pause a portion of their machines at times when there is less power available from the grid.

Bukele’s promise of cheap power for bitcoin mining then would have to involve a subsidy, at least until renewable capacity expanded and rates declined.

Luis González, public policy director at the nongovernmental organization Salvadoran Ecological Unit (UNES), said if El Salvador can manage to provide cheaper, renewable power it should go to the country’s families, not cryptocurrency mining operations.

“The ideal would be that the cheapest, cleanest, most national energy would be for the people,” González said.

He also warned that advertising geothermal as clean has caveats. It is cleaner than burning fossil fuels, he said, but comes with its own impacts. The sites where wells are dug to tap into the subterranean heat impact the local habitat. He also expressed concerns that aquifers could become contaminated at geothermal sites.

“We’re the country with the least access to water in Central America,” he said, noting that was the main reason El Salvador banned metals mining four years ago.

Many bitcoin mining operations have concentrated in cooler climates too, because beyond the electricity to power the machines more is the need to keep them cool, González said. El Salvador has a tropical climate.

At the Berlin Geothermal plant, two hours drive east of the capital, Gustavo Cuellar, special projects adviser for the Rio Lempa Hydroelectric Executive Commission, is overseeing the mining operation. He said the specialized mining machines on the site are using 1.5 megawatts of the 102 megawatts the plant produces. El Salvador’s other geothermal plant in Ahuachapan produces another 95 megawatts.

Together the plants provide power to 1.5 million of El Salvador’s 6.5 million citizens.

Álvarez said that the project will grow over time “because we have the renewable energy resource, we have a lot of potential to continue producing energy to mine.”

__

Sherman reported from Mexico City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian city becomes first to heat buildings through Bitcoin mining

    North Vancouver announced Thursday it would become the world's first city to be heated almost entirely by bitcoin mining, an innovative way to tackle climate change by creating valuable cryptocurrency coins and usable thermal energy at the same time.

  • Oklahoma inmate steals detention officer’s keys, drives away in his car

    Oklahoma County Jail authorities say Nicholas Leach grabbed the keys and a gate opener from an officer’s backpack. That allowed him to drive off in a Honda Civic.

  • How a Startup Is Supplying a Whole City With Heat From Bitcoin Mining

    MintGreen and Lonsdale Energy plan to use the heat generated by bitcoin mining to supply the city of North Vancouver.

  • Two million poor people were left behind by the ACA. Democrats might finally fix it

    The Affordable Care Act left 2 million poor people without any health coverage. Democrats might finally repair it in President Biden's "Build Back Better" plan.

  • Inmate steals guard’s car in bold breakout from Oklahoma jail, officials say

    The inmate also slipped a security gate remote off of the same guard’s belt, jail officials said.

  • El Salvador sees greener crypto-currency mining in its future

    El Salvador's unfolding experiment as a first-adopter of the crytocurrency bitcoin could be increasingly powered by new streams of renewable energy, the chief of the country's hydroelectric commission told reporters on Friday. Last month, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar, which for years had served as the country's sole official currency. Daniel Alvarez, president of the state-run Lempa River Hydroelectric Executive Commission (CEL), said El Salvador has the potential to generate electricity through hydroelectric, solar, wind and tidal power projects.

  • Travelers in Mexico and Canada plan their next US visit after new land border policy announced

    Foreign nationals across Mexico and Canada have already started to make plans to visit the U.S. again, whether it's for a quick shopping trip or to reunite with loved ones.

  • British Conservative politician Sir David Amess dead after being stabbed while meeting constituents

    A Conservative Party minister in the U.K. has died after being stabbed during a meeting with his constituents at a church, according to police.

  • U.K. lawmaker stabbed to death while holding meetings with constituents

    British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death Friday while holding a regular meeting with constituents, police said, in a killing that has shaken the

  • Strike Users in US Can Now Get Paid in Bitcoin

    Tested with professional athletes, the service is now widely available in 48 U.S. states.

  • Jack Dorsey says Square is ‘considering’ building a Bitcoin mining system

    ‘Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source,' Square CEO jack Dorsey said.

  • #EmptyShelvesJoe trends on Twitter as Republicans mock Biden for supply chain crisis

    The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe trended on Twitter Thursday as Republicans swiped at the Biden administration over the supply chain crisis.

  • Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'

    A campaign calling on workers at Chinese tech companies and other high-profile firms to log their working hours on a public internet page has gone viral, in the latest backlash against a culture of overtime. Organised by four anonymous creators who described themselves as recent graduates, the "Worker Lives Matter" campaign calls on employees at tech firms to enter their company name, position, and working hours in a spreadsheet posted on GitHub. As of Thursday morning, more than 4,000 people who said they worked at tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and ByteDance had registered their data.

  • Why are African countries supporting the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva?

    Earlier this month, 17 African finance ministers released a statement in support of IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva in the wake of allegations that she that she had instructed staff to manipulate data to favor China, while she was the chief executive of the World Bank. In their statement, the 17 African finance ministers lauded Georgieva and the IMF’s work for poorer countries, including debt forgiveness, and provision of more than $30 billion to African economies last year.

  • Biden aide Psaki may have violated ethics law -watchdog

    A non-profit ethics watchdog on Friday called for a probe into whether White House press secretary Jen Psaki violated federal law with an apparent endorsement from the White House podium of a Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, said it filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), asking that it investigate whether Psaki violated the Hatch Act by advocating for the election of Terry McAuliffe.

  • IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

    The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the Federal Reserve and other central banks to respond quickly if current inflation pressures prove not to be transitory. The IMF panel that sets policy for the 190-nation organization wrapped up its annual meeting with a joint statement expressing concerns about the wide divergence in vaccination rates between wealthy and poor countries.

  • Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF

    Accelerating the pace of vaccinations worldwide will be key not just to containing the coronavirus pandemic, but also to resolving the speed bumps besetting the global economic recovery, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

  • From a Lamborghini’s Roar to a Moët’s Pop: How Sound Became One of Luxury’s Most Powerful Tools

    Designers are engineering aural sensations—a supercar’s roar, a grande sonnerie’s chime—to leave a lasting impression. Who knew noise had become so valuable?

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest throws weight behind new bitcoin futures ETF

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has given its brand name to a new bitcoin futures ETF that will invest in cryptocurrency futures contracts and trade on the CBOE BZX Exchange, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed. The proposed ETF, called ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy, with the ticker symbol ARKA, is an attempt by the fund managers to take advantage of the surge in cryptocurrency this year. However, the SEC has yet to approve a bitcoin ETF.

  • UT swimmer Kristen Wagner hopes to inspire female athletes through writing

    University of Tampa swimmer Kristen Wagner has an internship at Swimming World Magazine. Last week, she got to write an article for the website, and she used her platform to promote empowerment of female athletes.