El Salvador govt seeks Congress approval to issue bitcoin-backed bonds

FILE PHOTO: A representation of bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
·2 min read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The government of El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, is seeking congressional approval to issue investment bonds in the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador's government-controlled legislature announced late on Tuesday it had received a bill dubbed the "Digital Assets Issuance Law," aimed at regulating the offering of such bonds to local and foreign investors.

The proposal comes a year after President Nayib Bukele announced he would launch so-called "volcano bonds" to raise $1 billion to finance his "Bitcoin City" project, which included building a town on the Salvadoran coast funded by bitcoin-backed bonds.

Bukele later revealed the bonds were named after El Salvador's 170 volcanoes, which would provide geothermal energy to support bitcoin mining projects.

He initially expected the bonds to be ready for launching at the beginning of this year, but according to Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya they were delayed due to economic instability stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The newly proposed bill, according to its draft, is aimed at creating the Bitcoin Fund Management Agency (AAB) to oversee, safeguard and invest funds obtained from digital asset offerings and the National Commission for Digital Assets to oversee the issuance of bitcoin-backed bonds.

El Salvador, which has a high external debt and largely depends on money coming from abroad - especially from the United States - adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender in September 2021, with Bukele justifying the measure as a way to bring prosperity to the country.

So far, the Bukele administration has bought 2,392 bitcoins at a price of some $107 million, according to private estimates, though the bitcoins are now 63% less valuable after a recent price collapse.

(Reporting by Gerardo Arbaiza; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple supplier Foxconn hires chip veteran formerly at TSMC and SMIC

    Major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Tuesday it had hired Chiang Shang-yi, a former top executive at Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC and Chinese chipmaker SMIC, to lead its growing push in the chip business. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is best known for assembling iPhones and other Apple products, though in recent years it has been expanding into chips to diversify its business. It bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International last year and in September announced a joint venture with India's Vedanta Ltd to set up semiconductor and display production plants there.

  • World’s Worst-Performing Stocks Have Vietnam Investors on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest stock-market slump is testing the resolve of Vietnam’s investing masses. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBillionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is Betting Against GameStop SharesA government crackdown on real

  • Volkswagen sees China sales on par with 2021 as lockdown impact lingers - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen expects sales in China to stagnate at about 3.3 million vehicles in 2022, its China chief told Handelsblatt on Tuesday, as it struggles to make up the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages in the first half. The carmaker had previously forecast sales of 3.85 million vehicles this year, on par with 2020, but adjusted its expectations in the middle of the year, Ralf Brandstaetter told the German daily. Volkswagen said in July that monthly production volumes across the group had improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter - but a programme implemented to catch up on the first-half shortfall was not enough to compensate for the losses, Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

  • Crypto Paradise? El Salvador Preps New Law To Pave Way for All Crypto

    Following its groundbreaking Bitcoin Law, El Salvador is now seeking to court the broader cryptocurrency industry.

  • Over 3 tons of cocaine seized in Salvadoran waters

    STORY: A boat with 90 packages of cocaine on board was intercepted on November 14 in El Salvador’s waters, leaving three Ecuadorians detained.The haul is the largest so far this year. Police officers and soldiers confiscated the drug packages and brought the alleged traffickers to Puerto La Concordia.El Salvador’s Security and Justice minister, Gustavo Villoro, said the mission joins other sea and land ones carried out this year.

  • Polish president spoke with Russian prankster pretending to be Macron after missile blast

    Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke via phone to a Russian prank caller who pretended to be French President Emmanuel Macron on the night a missile killed two people in a village near Poland’s border with Ukraine, according to Duda’s office. Duda noticed during the call “the unusual way the interlocutor conducted the conversation” and ended…

  • She Flew to Peru for Love—and Was Allegedly Killed for Her Organs

    Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez / FacebookWarning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing. A Mexican woman flew 3,000 miles for love, but instead ended up a victim of human organ trafficking, local authorities say.Blanca Arellano travelled to Peru in July after a whirlwind online courtship with a Peruvian medical student identified by both her family and prosecutors as Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte. For months, her family believed that she was happy and that “their relationsh

  • 'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Maggie-Negan spinoff timeline and Negan's old ways revealed

    In just a few months' time, The Walking Dead universe will return to our screens with a New York City adventure shared between two of the show's most unlikely allies: Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Last night's series finale brought the characters to a place of semi-mutual understanding. Negan is wholeheartedly apologetic for murdering Glenn (Steven Yeun) all those years ago, and while Maggie can appreciate the man's profound remorse, she tells him straight-up that h

  • FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

    The bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is pushing regulators to increase their scrutiny of the crypto space.

  • Snowden on his bitcoin holdings: 'I’m not at risk of going hungry'

    "Are you bitcoin rich these days? And, I think I read that you are working doing IT for a company there in Russia. Is that the case? And why do you need to work?”

  • Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

    Pope Francis has named a Catholic priest from New York to succeed Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin when the conservative cleric retires, potentially next year. The Most Reverend Richard G. Henning is the new coadjutor bishop of Providence with a right of succession. When he does take over, Henning will replace a religious leader whose conservative stance on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage had prompted backlash.

  • Pakistan army chief takes on ousted PM Khan over alleged US conspiracy

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's outgoing army chief rejected on Wednesday as "fake and false" claims by ousted prime minister Imran Khan that a U.S.-backed conspiracy had toppled his government, and also said the military would play no role in national politics in future. General Qamar Javed Bajwa made his comments in one of his farewell addresses at the military's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, which lies next to the capital Islamabad. "You think that the armed forces would sit idly by if there were an external conspiracy in the country," Bajwa said, referring to Khan's claim that the parliamentary confidence vote that ousted him in April was part of a U.S.-backed plot.

  • Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by police in 2020

    More than two years after Rayshard Brooks was killed by police in a Wendy's parking lot, his family reached a $1 million settlement.

  • Jerusalem explosions kill teenager, injure at least 18 people

    A pair of explosions in Jerusalem killed one person and injured at least 18 others, Israeli police said. The two blasts were reportedly detonated at 7 a.m. — the height of the city's rush hour. The person killed was 16-year-old Canadian yeshiva student Aryeh Shechopek, Israeli media reported.

  • Donald Trump reacts after Supreme Court orders release of tax returns to House Democrats

    Former President Trump has responded to the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of his attempts to block the handing over of his tax records to House Democrats.

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellDonald Bender of Mazar

  • Trump’s Tax Return Fight Is All About His Abuse of Power

    Mark WilsonThe Supreme Court’s rejection of an emergency request by former President Donald Trump to block the release of his tax returns marks the culmination of a three-year legal fight with the House Ways and Means Committee—and the affirmation of a simple law allowing congressional investigators broad access to tax return information. While it is unclear how quickly the returns will be turned over by the Treasury Department—and just how the work of the committee may be affected by the antici

  • US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers

    Materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be made available to justice department for ex-president’s criminal investigation

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Maneuver May Be a Sign That She's Trying to ‘Distance Herself’ From Her Father's Legacy

    Ivanka Trump managed to get herself out of campaigning for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but she cannot excuse herself from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s ongoing $250 million lawsuit against her, her dad, and brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — but she sure tried. The four family members are currently required to […]