El Salvador man pleads guilty to firing shots into Bellefonte home, set to be deported

An El Salvador man who fired several shots into a Bellefonte home last month was sentenced Thursday to no additional jail time before he is deported.

Elias Quintanilla, 39, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Brian Marshall to a maximum of 36 days in jail — the amount of time he was incarcerated since his March arrest.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Three charges were dropped.

Quintanilla told a detective he fired six shots into a home along East Lamb Street, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. Three went into a deck, two went into the front wall of the home and one round was unaccounted for.

He offered a brief statement through an interpreter before his sentence was handed down.

“Just to be forgiven for what I did,” Quintanilla said.

He’s set to remain incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility until he’s detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.